189 Saddleback Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony elevator hot tub fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator bbq/grill hot tub

On the sunny side of Snowmass with awe-inspiring views from the Great Room, Kitchen and Master Bedroom, this gorgeous 5 bedroom home sets the bar for the optimal mountain residence. Its south-facing orientation provides all day sun and views of the Snowmass ski area from the spacious deck off of the living room. Every detail embraces comfort, style and sophistication - from the custom wood and stonework to the extras in the gourmet kitchen. The large back patio area that is perfect for summer BBQ gatherings; and comes complete with a small creek tumbling down through the backyard bordered by flagstone and wildflowers. Easy access to the Rim Trail, right out the back door. It's also the perfect family home needing the Aspen School District.