Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:31 AM

189 Saddleback Lane

189 Saddleback Lane · (970) 925-6063
Location

189 Saddleback Lane, Snowmass Village, CO 81611

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$22,000

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 5353 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
elevator
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
bbq/grill
hot tub
On the sunny side of Snowmass with awe-inspiring views from the Great Room, Kitchen and Master Bedroom, this gorgeous 5 bedroom home sets the bar for the optimal mountain residence. Its south-facing orientation provides all day sun and views of the Snowmass ski area from the spacious deck off of the living room. Every detail embraces comfort, style and sophistication - from the custom wood and stonework to the extras in the gourmet kitchen. The large back patio area that is perfect for summer BBQ gatherings; and comes complete with a small creek tumbling down through the backyard bordered by flagstone and wildflowers. Easy access to the Rim Trail, right out the back door. It's also the perfect family home needing the Aspen School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

