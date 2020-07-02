All apartments in Snowmass Village
Find more places like 130 Wood Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Snowmass Village, CO
/
130 Wood Road
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

130 Wood Road

130 Wood Road · (970) 924-0797
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Snowmass Village
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

130 Wood Road, Snowmass Village, CO 81615

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 538 · Avail. now

$6,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 571 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
hot tub
This is a short term rental. This one bedroom condo is the perfect spot for winter skiing or summer adventure! Fabulous 5th floor location provides expansive views of Assay Hill with a bright and sunny balcony to watch all the action. Turn-key condo includes everything you need! Fully stocked with kitchen items, washer & dryer, fireplace and more. Layout is ideal with master bedroom separated from living room (includes sleeper sofa) providing privacy for multiple guests. Large master closet with storage and safe is convenient. Spacious master bathroom features his/hers sinks, large tub, and separate, glasses water closet and shower. Part of a large hotel complex with many amenities including onsite gym, spa, 2 restaurants, pool with hot tub and ski storage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Wood Road have any available units?
130 Wood Road has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 130 Wood Road have?
Some of 130 Wood Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Wood Road currently offering any rent specials?
130 Wood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Wood Road pet-friendly?
No, 130 Wood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snowmass Village.
Does 130 Wood Road offer parking?
No, 130 Wood Road does not offer parking.
Does 130 Wood Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 Wood Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Wood Road have a pool?
Yes, 130 Wood Road has a pool.
Does 130 Wood Road have accessible units?
No, 130 Wood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Wood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 Wood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Wood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Wood Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 130 Wood Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Snowmass Village 1 BedroomsSnowmass Village 2 Bedrooms
Snowmass Village 3 BedroomsSnowmass Village Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Snowmass Village Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Glenwood Springs, COAvon, CO
Basalt, COAspen, CO
New Castle, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Mountain College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity