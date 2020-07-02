130 Wood Road

Amenities

This is a short term rental. This one bedroom condo is the perfect spot for winter skiing or summer adventure! Fabulous 5th floor location provides expansive views of Assay Hill with a bright and sunny balcony to watch all the action. Turn-key condo includes everything you need! Fully stocked with kitchen items, washer & dryer, fireplace and more. Layout is ideal with master bedroom separated from living room (includes sleeper sofa) providing privacy for multiple guests. Large master closet with storage and safe is convenient. Spacious master bathroom features his/hers sinks, large tub, and separate, glasses water closet and shower. Part of a large hotel complex with many amenities including onsite gym, spa, 2 restaurants, pool with hot tub and ski storage!