124 Harleston Green

Light and bright Country Club Townhome with unobstructed views of the Snowmass Club Golf Course, Mount Daly, and Snowmass Mountain. This corner unit located on the golf course and at the end of a quiet cul de sac has 3 bedrooms and a den with a sleeper sofa. The open floor plan and well stocked kitchen is comfortable and great for entertaining! Conveniently located Village Shuttle stop at the end of the street to take you to the world class ski slopes of Snowmass in the winter or concerts and activities in the summer. For the outdoor enthusiast, there is very close access to the walking, biking, and X-Country Ski trails of the valley just outside the door! Housekeeping rate is $35/hour and estimated to be 12- 15 hours for an exit clean. Longterm rent rate $8000/month plus utilties