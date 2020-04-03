All apartments in Snowmass Village
124 Harleston Green
124 Harleston Green

124 Harlston Green Road · (970) 987-1450
Location

124 Harlston Green Road, Snowmass Village, CO 81615

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 49 · Avail. now

$13,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2943 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Light and bright Country Club Townhome with unobstructed views of the Snowmass Club Golf Course, Mount Daly, and Snowmass Mountain. This corner unit located on the golf course and at the end of a quiet cul de sac has 3 bedrooms and a den with a sleeper sofa. The open floor plan and well stocked kitchen is comfortable and great for entertaining! Conveniently located Village Shuttle stop at the end of the street to take you to the world class ski slopes of Snowmass in the winter or concerts and activities in the summer. For the outdoor enthusiast, there is very close access to the walking, biking, and X-Country Ski trails of the valley just outside the door! Housekeeping rate is $35/hour and estimated to be 12- 15 hours for an exit clean. Longterm rent rate $8000/month plus utilties

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Harleston Green have any available units?
124 Harleston Green has a unit available for $13,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 124 Harleston Green currently offering any rent specials?
124 Harleston Green isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Harleston Green pet-friendly?
No, 124 Harleston Green is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snowmass Village.
Does 124 Harleston Green offer parking?
Yes, 124 Harleston Green does offer parking.
Does 124 Harleston Green have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Harleston Green does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Harleston Green have a pool?
No, 124 Harleston Green does not have a pool.
Does 124 Harleston Green have accessible units?
No, 124 Harleston Green does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Harleston Green have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 Harleston Green does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Harleston Green have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 Harleston Green does not have units with air conditioning.
