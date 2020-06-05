All apartments in Snowmass Village
Find more places like 110 Carriage Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Snowmass Village, CO
/
110 Carriage Way
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:21 PM

110 Carriage Way

110 Carriage Way · (970) 445-7185
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Snowmass Village
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

110 Carriage Way, Snowmass Village, CO 81615

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3201 · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1083 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
elevator
pool table
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool table
garage
hot tub
Premiere location just steps from the gondola in Capitol Peak. This corner unit features an open floor plan and is flanked by a wrap around deck to soak in the views. Each bedroom suite is beautifully appointed, spacious and private. Located in the heart of Base Village, guests can enjoy walking out to the ice rink, Collective game room, climbing wall, restaurants, and shopping. The building boasts a wide array of amenities including underground parking garage, ski locker room, fitness center, outdoor spas, pool table, and central ski in location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Carriage Way have any available units?
110 Carriage Way has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 110 Carriage Way have?
Some of 110 Carriage Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Carriage Way currently offering any rent specials?
110 Carriage Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Carriage Way pet-friendly?
No, 110 Carriage Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snowmass Village.
Does 110 Carriage Way offer parking?
Yes, 110 Carriage Way does offer parking.
Does 110 Carriage Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Carriage Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Carriage Way have a pool?
No, 110 Carriage Way does not have a pool.
Does 110 Carriage Way have accessible units?
No, 110 Carriage Way does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Carriage Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Carriage Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Carriage Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Carriage Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 110 Carriage Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Snowmass Village 1 BedroomsSnowmass Village 2 Bedrooms
Snowmass Village Apartments with ParkingSnowmass Village Apartments with Pool
Snowmass Village Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Glenwood Springs, COAvon, CO
Basalt, COAspen, CO
New Castle, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Mountain College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity