110 Carriage Way

Amenities

patio / balcony garage gym elevator pool table hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator gym game room parking pool table garage hot tub

Premiere location just steps from the gondola in Capitol Peak. This corner unit features an open floor plan and is flanked by a wrap around deck to soak in the views. Each bedroom suite is beautifully appointed, spacious and private. Located in the heart of Base Village, guests can enjoy walking out to the ice rink, Collective game room, climbing wall, restaurants, and shopping. The building boasts a wide array of amenities including underground parking garage, ski locker room, fitness center, outdoor spas, pool table, and central ski in location.