565 N Starwood Drive

Rare opportunity to stay in your own private mountain oasis with sweeping views of the snowcapped mountain peaks from Aspen to Mount Sopris. This residence is located just minutes from the dining and shopping in downtown Aspen and all four ski areas - yet guests will have the feeling that they are away from it all! The private estate is situated on 3 acres and includes the 5 bedroom main residence and the option to include the additional 2 bedroom guest or staff home, outdoor heated lap pool and spa, built in gas firepit, and outdoor seating and dining spaces. The indoor living spaces are welcoming and perfect for entertaining with luxurious furnishings and dA(c)cor throughout, and every bedroom has an ensuite bath giving all guests their own space. This is the perfect Aspen mountain getawa