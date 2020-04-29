All apartments in Pitkin County
565 N Starwood Drive
Last updated April 29 2020 at 3:29 AM

565 N Starwood Drive

565 South Starwood Drive · (970) 987-1450
Location

565 South Starwood Drive, Pitkin County, CO 81611

Price and availability

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$75,000

7 Bed · 8 Bath · 6483 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Rare opportunity to stay in your own private mountain oasis with sweeping views of the snowcapped mountain peaks from Aspen to Mount Sopris. This residence is located just minutes from the dining and shopping in downtown Aspen and all four ski areas - yet guests will have the feeling that they are away from it all! The private estate is situated on 3 acres and includes the 5 bedroom main residence and the option to include the additional 2 bedroom guest or staff home, outdoor heated lap pool and spa, built in gas firepit, and outdoor seating and dining spaces. The indoor living spaces are welcoming and perfect for entertaining with luxurious furnishings and dA(c)cor throughout, and every bedroom has an ensuite bath giving all guests their own space. This is the perfect Aspen mountain getawa

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 565 N Starwood Drive have any available units?
565 N Starwood Drive has a unit available for $75,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 565 N Starwood Drive have?
Some of 565 N Starwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 565 N Starwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
565 N Starwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 565 N Starwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 565 N Starwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pitkin County.
Does 565 N Starwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 565 N Starwood Drive offers parking.
Does 565 N Starwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 565 N Starwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 565 N Starwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 565 N Starwood Drive has a pool.
Does 565 N Starwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 565 N Starwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 565 N Starwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 565 N Starwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 565 N Starwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 565 N Starwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
