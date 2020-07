Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets hot tub fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Mountain Laurel Springs is a charming 4 bed, 3 bath home. The home is furnished in a contemporary very comfortable style with a gas burning fireplace & a hidden flat screen TV. The dining room seats 8 plus 4 at the kitchen counter. The master is on the same floor as the great room with a large walk in closet & private door to the outdoor hot tub & deck. There are 3 other guest rooms, one is another master. The home has views from Aspen Mountain to Independence Pass & is located on a quiet cul-de-sac surrounded on two sides by national forest. The deck is surrounded by gardens & has a beautiful lightly flowing water stream into a pond, next to the outside dining table & gas BBQ grill. This home has access to the private ''Dial a Ride'' service. 1 car garage. Great outdoor Hot Tub.