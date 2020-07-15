Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

15 Apartments for rent in Breckenridge, CO with balconies

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
31 Willow Green
31 Willow Green, Breckenridge, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
1860 sqft
31 Willow Green Available 09/08/20 Unfurnished, 2 car garage, Wellington Neighborhood! - This home is an exceptional rental opportunity in a great neighborhood available 9/8/20 for a year lease-no option for a shorter lease.
Results within 1 mile of Breckenridge

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
3C Tyrollean Terrace Bld D 303 Overlook Dr. Bld D Unit 3C
303 Overlook Drive, Summit County, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,925
566 sqft
3C Tyrollean Terrace Bld D 303 Overlook Dr. Bld D Unit 3C Available 09/08/20 Amazing Views and Pet Negotiable! On bus route! - This top floor condo is offered unfurnished and is available 9/8/20 for a year lease, no options for a shorter lease.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
183 Pelican Circle, Unit 1308
183 Pelican Cir, Summit County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
850 sqft
183 Pelican Circle, Unit 1308 Available 08/01/20 Villas at Swans Nest 2 bedroom - Villas at Swans Nest is located on the north side of Breckenridge, close to Frisco and the Breckenridge Golf Course.
Results within 5 miles of Breckenridge

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
700 Lakepoint Dr. A7
700 Lakepoint Drive, Frisco, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,700
829 sqft
700 Lakepoint Dr. A7 Available 08/01/20 Long Term Rental - Tarn Landing A7 - 1 bedroom/ 2 bathroom condo in Frisco at Tarn Landing available for long term lease August 1st.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
500 pitkin
500 Pitkin Street, Frisco, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
960 sqft
Great townhome Bill's ranch neighborhood in Frisco - Property Id: 305694 Rent this turnkey townhome in Frisco, Colorado and enjoy the Bills Ranch family oriented quiet neighborhood.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
27 Peaks View Ct. Unit 114
27 Peaks View Court, Blue River, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
845 sqft
27 Peaks View Ct. Unit 114 Available 07/23/20 Summer or Year Lease, 10 minutes from Breck! - This fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath first floor unit has been updated throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Breckenridge

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
33 Skyline Drive
33 Skyline Drive, Dillon, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1520 sqft
33 Skyline Drive Available 11/01/20 Winter Seasonal - 33 Skyline Drive - 2 bed 3 bath located near City Market and Skyline movie theater in Dillon. 3 levels with both beds upstairs. Each bedroom has it's own bathroom and plenty of closet space.

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
2906 Osprey Lane
2906 Osprey Lane, Silverthorne, CO
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2354 sqft
2906 Osprey Lane Available 11/01/20 Winter Seasonal- 2906 Osprey Lane - Luxury 3 bedroom/ 3 bathroom town home available for winter rental November 1 through April 30th in the Three Peaks/Raven neighborhood of Silverthorne.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1127 9000 Divide Road #108
1127 9000 Divide Road, Frisco, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
1127 9000 Divide Road #108 Available 11/01/20 Winter Seasonal - Mountain Meadows 108 - Modern 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom spacious condo in Frisco.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
54 Ensign Drive
54 Ensign Drive, Dillon, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
54 Ensign Drive Available 09/01/20 Long Term - 54 Ensign Drive - Ensign Drive 54 is a spacious unit with high ceilings and large windows that allow for a lot of natural light and mountain views.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
23110 Hwy 6 Keystone
23110 Colorado Highway 6, Keystone, CO
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2200 sqft
All Master Bedrooms: this property has 4 bedrooms- All masters suites with private bathrooms and TVs in each. There is over 2200 sq. ft of living space with 2 living areas on different floors with TV's in each.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
390 Straight Creek Drive #308
390 Straight Creek Drive, Summit County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1160 sqft
390 Straight Creek Drive #308 Available 05/01/20 Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom in Dillon - Fully furnished and remodeled unit right on Straight Creek! Open up your windows at night or grab a coffee on the deck of a morning and listen to the smooth sound

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Snowscape 51 9430 Ryan Gulch Road #51
9430 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1466 sqft
Snowscape 51 9430 Ryan Gulch Road #51 Available 11/01/20 Winter Seasonal- Snowscape 51 - Available for a winter seasonal lease November 1 through April 30! Spacious 2 bedroom plus loft/3 bathroom fully furnished condo in Wildernest.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
520 Bills Ranch Road 253B
520 Bills Ranch Rd, Summit County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
844 sqft
Mountainside Condos 253B - Property Id: 306455 Nicely furnished 2bed/2bath, all utils included, stainless steel appliances, flat screen tv's, deck, gas fireplace, queen in each bedroom, full clubhouse with hot tubs, pool, laundry, $2295/month.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Buffalo Ridge Conds
9800 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
2BR 2Bath with carport, fully furnished, NP ,NS, 12 mo lease, 1 Month security deposit. immediately available, New Kitchen and Master Bath, On Bus route, best view in the county.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Breckenridge, CO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Breckenridge renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

