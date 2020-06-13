Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 AM

238 Apartments for rent in Edgewater, CO with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest...

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
6695 W 25TH LN
6695 West 25th Lane, Edgewater, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1685 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/01/20 Edgewater - Property Id: 280638 Spacious home in Edgewater within walking distance to Sloan's Lake, the Edgewater Public Market, plenty of breweries and local restaurants.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
1726 Depew Street
1726 Depew Street, Edgewater, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
Beautiful 3bed/2.5 bath townhouse west of Sloan's Lake - Available for 1 or 2 year lease! FaceTime/Live Video Tours Available! This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse has hardwood floors throughout and Central AC.

1 of 32

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
2245 Marshall St
2245 Marshall Street, Edgewater, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2025 sqft
Family Home in Edgewater - This 4 bed 2 bath home has tons of storage space for vehicles, tools, weekend toys and just about anything you can think of. It has a private yard and covered paved patio that will be a real treat grilling out this Summer.
Results within 1 mile of Edgewater
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Edgewood
18 Units Available
Sloan's Lake
6792 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,322
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
919 sqft
Contemporary apartments within walking distance of Sloan Lake and less than 15 minutes from downtown Denver. Also close to I-25 and several light rail stations. Package concierge and online rent payment services available.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Molholm
6 Units Available
West Line Flats
6500 W 13th Ave, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,223
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,472
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
1031 sqft
Never-lived-in community with a dog park, a 24-hour gym and car-charging stations. The modern apartments feature wood-like flooring, granite counters and sliding barn doors. On the RTD W Line and mere steps from the Lamar Station.
Verified

Concordia

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Edgewood
17 Units Available
Concordia
6777 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
776 sqft
Cozy apartments with a private patio/balcony, brushed nickel fixtures, and new kitchens. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available Close to Aviation Park and Lakewood Country Club. Near I-25.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:33am
$
West Colfax
4 Units Available
X at Sloans
1552 Xavier Street, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to X@Sloan’s, sophisticated apartment living near Sloan’s Lake, just minutes from downtown Denver. Choose from a sleek studio, 1-bedroom or 2-bedroom floor plan.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Molholm
17 Units Available
Lamar Station
1450 Lamar St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
926 sqft
Very family and pet friendly apartment complex featuring a dog park and a playground. Roomy units are within walking distance from Walmart, Chipotle and other shopping and dining options. Located a few minutes away by car from Denver.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 04:36am
Lakeside
1 Unit Available
3623 Eaton Street
3623 Eaton Street, Wheat Ridge, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
800 sqft
Located on mostly residential street! Large balcony! Spacious bedrooms! Plenty of closet space! Off street parking spot included! $125 utility fee covers water, sewer, gas, and trash $1195 security deposit This property allows self guided

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
West Colfax
1 Unit Available
1357 Zenobia Street
1357 Zenobia Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1414 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 2 bedroom 2.25 bathroom home located in the West Colfax/SloHi/Edgewater area! This modern home features a welcoming, updated kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Highland
1 Unit Available
5125 West 29th Avenue Unit 3
5125 West 29th Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1608 sqft
New luxury townhomes near Sloan's Lake WITH AMAZING ROOFTOP DECKS! - Newly Finished Luxury Townhome Featuring the Highest Level of International Modern Design * High Style & High Design * European Style Cabinetry * Gas Cooking * Quartz Countertops

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Highland
1 Unit Available
3217 Raleigh St Unit A
3217 N Raleigh St, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,697
1763 sqft
3217 Raleigh St A - Property Id: 272891 This ranch style home is located only 1 Block the main street of Highland Square! Hardwoods throughout also has upgraded black kitchen appliances, with walkout patio space w/ party lights which is great for

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sloan Lake
1 Unit Available
2101 Quitman St
2101 Quitman Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
3000 sqft
Luxury Home - Highlands - Sloan's Lake - 2 car ga. - Property Id: 133580 A beautiful, modern, 3000 square foot home with designer finishes, large work and office spaces, privacy, landscaping, 2 car garage, and views.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
7073 W 16th Place
7073 West 16th Place, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
775 sqft
7073 W 16th Place Available 06/20/20 Updated 1/2 Duplex in Edgewater - Located in Edgewater, 5 minutes from Sloan's Lake and the West Highlands! Remodeled inside, fresh paint, and new kitchen. Newer furnace and water heater. 2 bedroom 1 bath.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakeside
1 Unit Available
3194 Ames Street
3194 Ames Street, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,475
880 sqft
Rare 1 Bed Duplex- Sloan's Lake, West Highlands - Property Id: 283021 Virtual tour copy and paste: https://youtu.

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Highland
1 Unit Available
4540 W. Hayward Pl
4540 West Hayward Place, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$4,580
2500 sqft
4540 W. Hayward Pl Available 07/06/20 Stunning 4BD, 3.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Highland
1 Unit Available
3300 Zenobia St
3300 Zenobia Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1924 sqft
3300 Zenobia St Available 07/02/20 Great Convenient Location with Two Car Garage! - More photos coming soon! Available for 1 or 2 year lease! Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
1645 Pierce St Unit 1
1645 Pierce St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
708 sqft
1645 Pierce St Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Incredible Remodeled Unit in Tri-plex community with 2 Reserved Parking Spaces and Central AC! - Available for a 1 or 2 year lease! Property is currently tenant occupied, please do not disturb current

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
West Colfax
1 Unit Available
1495 Vrain St
1495 Vrain Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,225
400 sqft
Modern Studio Located in West Colfax/Sloans Lake neighborhood.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Sloan Lake
1 Unit Available
2846 Xavier St.
2846 Xavier Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
825 sqft
SLOANS LAKE LIVING !!! Come visit this great location that is only 2 blocks from Sloan's lake. Minutes from downtown nightlife w/o the high rent rates. This clean and cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath makes for a great place to call home.

1 of 28

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
West Highland
1 Unit Available
4701 West 31st Avenue
4701 West 31st Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1936 sqft
Wonderful, 3/2 in fantastic location! This home has been completely remodeled. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, spacious home with one care garage and plenty of off street parking.
Results within 5 miles of Edgewater
Verified

The Grand

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Downtown Denver
102 Units Available
The Grand
1707 Chestnut Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,590
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,016
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1224 sqft
Conveniently located downtown, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with a selection of amenities. Units offer mountain views, chef's kitchens, community gardens and an on-site fitness studio.
Verified

Radiant

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Five Points
134 Units Available
Radiant
2100 Welton Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,459
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,641
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1211 sqft
Now Leasing! Move-in Today! Located Downtown on the Welton Corridor, Radiant will set a new standard of apartment living, with its thoughtful design, abundant amenity offering and an elevated level of service.
Verified

2785 Speer

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Jefferson Park
35 Units Available
2785 Speer
2785 N Speer Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,683
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1197 sqft
Newly built community, so residents will be among the first. Stylish interiors with quartz countertops, mosaic tile backsplash, and espresso cabinetry. Courtyard with hammocks and outdoor lounge with firepit. Multi-story fitness center.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Edgewater, CO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Edgewater renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

