Apartment List
/
CO
/
wheat ridge
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

279 Apartments for rent in Wheat Ridge, CO with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Barths
32 Units Available
West 38
7333 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
Studio
$1,420
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1154 sqft
Offering enhanced studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartment homes, West 38 is one of Wheat Ridge's most premier apartment communities.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Fruitdale
16 Units Available
Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,077
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1161 sqft
Newgate Apartments in Wheat Ridge, CO invites you to join our vibrant, welcoming neighborhood. We offer large, newly updated one and two bedroom apartments built with modern floor designs and packed with great amenities.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Lakeside
1 Unit Available
3623 Eaton Street
3623 Eaton Street, Wheat Ridge, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
800 sqft
Located on mostly residential street! Large balcony! Spacious bedrooms! Plenty of closet space! Off street parking spot included! $125 utility fee covers water, sewer, gas, and trash $1195 security deposit This property allows self guided

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakeside
1 Unit Available
3194 Ames Street
3194 Ames Street, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,475
880 sqft
Rare 1 Bed Duplex- Sloan's Lake, West Highlands - Property Id: 283021 Virtual tour copy and paste: https://youtu.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Applewood Villages
1 Unit Available
12300 W 38th ave
12300 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Adorable Updated Bungalow with Fenced Backyard and Swamp Cooler! - Available for a 1 or 2 year lease! Adorable updated bungalow has hardwood floors throughout the main floor and finished garden level basement.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
I-70 Corridor
1 Unit Available
9240 West 49th Avenue
9240 West 49th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,075
545 sqft
Updated large 1 bedroom condo convenient to I-70. Walking distance to parks, shops and restaurants. Easy access to mountains and downtown Denver. Washer/dryer in unit. New windows and sliding door on patio.
Results within 1 mile of Wheat Ridge
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
Applewood
25 Units Available
St. Moritz Apartments
1724 Robb St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
996 sqft
Lovely property located in a secluded park-like setting, offering many recreational options for residents (YMCA Park). Short distance from the Wesland Town Center, King Soopers, and many other options. Many perks for tenants, such as lounging pool, grilling areas, fitness center, and much more.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
$
I-70 Corridor
17 Units Available
Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,525
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,972
1057 sqft
Recent, high-end apartments with proximity to I-70 and I-76 for easy access to surrounding areas. Within walking distance to Old Town Arvada. Normally-occurring resident events (monthly brunch). Many amenities that include a hot tub, pool, theater room, 24 hour fitness room, and many others.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:52am
Berkeley
11 Units Available
Tennyson Place
3885 Tennyson St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,210
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
651 sqft
Urban-like community near Tennyson Street. Beautiful architecture, interior upgrades and lots of storage. Near parks, live music venues and restaurants. Patio or balcony. Pet-friendly. On-site garage and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Arvada Plaza Area
43 Units Available
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,545
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1211 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Gateway Arvada Ridge from the comfort of your home! We've planned Gateway to make you feel right at home, right from the start.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Applewood
15 Units Available
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,112
1290 sqft
Community opened in Spring 2015, so new residents will be among the first. Comfortable living with private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Fitness room with cardio machines, free weights, and space for yoga. Just one half mile to the nearest light rail station.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
I-70 Corridor
42 Units Available
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,591
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,114
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,612
1364 sqft
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances, oversized windows, quartz countertops and full size washer/dryer. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court, outdoor pizza kitchen and pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Edgewood
18 Units Available
Sloan's Lake
6792 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,322
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
919 sqft
Contemporary apartments within walking distance of Sloan Lake and less than 15 minutes from downtown Denver. Also close to I-25 and several light rail stations. Package concierge and online rent payment services available.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Arvada Plaza Area
42 Units Available
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,405
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,001
1447 sqft
Stylish features like two-tone paint and 2" blinds. Expansive fitness center equipped for cardio and strength training. Resident activities. Less than a mile to I-70.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Allendale Area
15 Units Available
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,545
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,966
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,554
1543 sqft
If the serene character of Timberline Farms seems to echo an authentic wine country retreat, it's intentional.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Edgewood
17 Units Available
Concordia
6777 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
776 sqft
Cozy apartments with a private patio/balcony, brushed nickel fixtures, and new kitchens. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available Close to Aviation Park and Lakewood Country Club. Near I-25.
Verified

1 of 83

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Allendale Area
12 Units Available
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,419
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,294
1294 sqft
Great location close to Denver's main roadways, Lutz Field and the Rocky Mountains. Community amenities include pool, sundeck, playground and fitness center. Apartments feature spacious layouts, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Olde Town Arvada Area
19 Units Available
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,530
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1103 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community amenities include an elevated lounge pool, gym and indoor dog wash. Easy access to the RTD Olde Town Station. Near Memorial Park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:33am
$
West Colfax
4 Units Available
X at Sloans
1552 Xavier Street, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to X@Sloan’s, sophisticated apartment living near Sloan’s Lake, just minutes from downtown Denver. Choose from a sleek studio, 1-bedroom or 2-bedroom floor plan.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Berkeley
9 Units Available
Colewood
3860 Tennyson St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,599
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This boutique apartment community offers view of the city. In a walkable area with on-site fire pit, grill area, and fifth-level lounge. Spacious apartments include modern upgrades.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
I-70 Corridor
18 Units Available
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,251
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
972 sqft
State of the art courtyard areas with BBQ grills, picnic tables, and canopied glider swings. Close to many stores like Costco and restaurants. Apartments in a very walkable neighborhood, with 2 on-site pools and a clubhouse lounge.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:06am
$
Morse Park
22 Units Available
1600 Hoyt
1600 Hoyt Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,305
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
939 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Lakewood, 1600 Hoyt is a New State-of-the-Art Apartment Home that offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
West Highland
3 Units Available
The Trocadero Apartments
3755 Tennyson St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,999
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
915 sqft
Trocadero Apartments have been designed to provide a higher quality environment in which to live. Located just 2.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
12995 W 20th Ave
12995 West 20th Avenue, Applewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1416 sqft
Spacious 2 Bd, 2 Ba in super Applwood location with open basement, W/D included.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Wheat Ridge, CO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Wheat Ridge renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Wheat Ridge 1 BedroomsWheat Ridge 2 BedroomsWheat Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWheat Ridge 3 BedroomsWheat Ridge Accessible ApartmentsWheat Ridge Apartments under $1,000
Wheat Ridge Apartments with BalconyWheat Ridge Apartments with GarageWheat Ridge Apartments with GymWheat Ridge Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWheat Ridge Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWheat Ridge Apartments with Parking
Wheat Ridge Apartments with PoolWheat Ridge Apartments with Washer-DryerWheat Ridge Dog Friendly ApartmentsWheat Ridge Pet Friendly PlacesWheat Ridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, CO
Johnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fruitdale

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College