ACROSS FROM THE LAKE! This one story luxury home on a large corner lot has Pagosa Peak views from the living area. It is across the street from Lake Hatcher for easy access to fishing. The living room features a gas log fireplace, TV with DVD and satellite service, and separate wet bar. The master bedroom has a king bed and TV and attached bathroom with shower and Jacuzzi tub. In the second bedroom is a queen bed. The second full bath is off the hallway. A gas grill is provided for outside cooking.



Sleeps: 4 Bedroom: 2 Bathroom: 2



King Bed: 1 Queen Bed: 1 Washer and Dryer: Yes



Fire Place: Yes TV: Yes Phone: Yes



Approx. Sq. ft. : 1650



Holiday Rates: Daily Rates: Weekly Rates: 2 Weeks Rate: Monthly Rates



$175.00 $150.00 $900.00 $1500.00 $2500.00



Special Fees : Non-refundable Damage Deposit $75



Cleaning Fee Holiday Cleaning Fee



$150.00 $175.00