175 Wildwood Drive Unit #3 - 1

Amenities
EXTRA LARGE UPGRADED EXECUTIVE TOWNHOME WITH GARAGE!
As big as a house but no exterior maintenance required!
Great 5 bedroom 3.5 bath room corner unit. 2 Car detached garage, close to golf course, hospital, and amenities. Centrally located between Uptown and Downtown. One pet is negotiable with approval and pet deposit. Available Immediately.
EXTRA LARGE UPGRADED EXECUTIVE TOWNHOME WITH GARAGE!
As big as a house but no exterior maintenance required!
Great 5 bedroom 3.5 bath room corner unit. 2 Car detached garage, close to golf course, hospital, and amenities. Centrally located between Uptown and Downtown. One pet is negotiable with approval and pet deposit. Available Immediately.