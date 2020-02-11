All apartments in Archuleta County
Archuleta County, CO
175 Wildwood Drive Unit #3 - 1
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:01 AM

175 Wildwood Drive Unit #3 - 1

175 Wildwood Drive · (970) 507-8655
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

175 Wildwood Drive, Archuleta County, CO 81147

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2641 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
EXTRA LARGE UPGRADED EXECUTIVE TOWNHOME WITH GARAGE!
As big as a house but no exterior maintenance required!
Great 5 bedroom 3.5 bath room corner unit. 2 Car detached garage, close to golf course, hospital, and amenities. Centrally located between Uptown and Downtown. One pet is negotiable with approval and pet deposit. Available Immediately.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 Wildwood Drive Unit #3 - 1 have any available units?
175 Wildwood Drive Unit #3 - 1 has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 175 Wildwood Drive Unit #3 - 1 have?
Some of 175 Wildwood Drive Unit #3 - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 Wildwood Drive Unit #3 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
175 Wildwood Drive Unit #3 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 Wildwood Drive Unit #3 - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 175 Wildwood Drive Unit #3 - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 175 Wildwood Drive Unit #3 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 175 Wildwood Drive Unit #3 - 1 offers parking.
Does 175 Wildwood Drive Unit #3 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 Wildwood Drive Unit #3 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 Wildwood Drive Unit #3 - 1 have a pool?
No, 175 Wildwood Drive Unit #3 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 175 Wildwood Drive Unit #3 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 175 Wildwood Drive Unit #3 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 175 Wildwood Drive Unit #3 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 175 Wildwood Drive Unit #3 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 175 Wildwood Drive Unit #3 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 175 Wildwood Drive Unit #3 - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
