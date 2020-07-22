398 Apartments for rent in Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA with washer-dryers

Apartment List
1 of 9


1 Unit Available
Homestead Valley
201 Chapman Road
201 Chapman Road, Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
2326 sqft
Great Location 4Br/3 BA in homestead Valley walking distance to commute, shopping, and just min to downtown Mill Valley. In a great school district and close to highway 1 and 101.
Results within 1 mile of Tamalpais-Homestead Valley
Verified

1 of 28


8 Units Available
Summit at Sausalito
401 Sherwood Dr, Marin City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,826
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
911 sqft
Located just minutes from Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Sausalito Marina and the Financial District. Apartments feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, sauna and gym.

1 of 10


1 Unit Available
Downtown Mill Valley
169 Throckmorton Unit 2
169 Throckmorton Ave, Mill Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
700 sqft
VIDEO - 2BD In Downtown Mill Valley - FOUNDATION - - See our video walkthrough!! https://youtu.

1 of 20


1 Unit Available
Warner Canyon - Kite Hill
445 E Blithedale Ave
445 East Blithedale Avenue, Mill Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,150
1836 sqft
This is a must see 4 bedroom, 2 bath house in a fantastic Mill Valley location. Gorgeous hardwood floors, fireplace, spacious kitchen with lots of cupboard and counter space, washer & dryer.

1 of 15


1 Unit Available
34 Flemings Ct
34 Flemings Court, Marin City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1553 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Results within 5 miles of Tamalpais-Homestead Valley
Verified

1 of 8


$
34 Units Available
East Larkspur
Larkspur Courts
100 Old Quarry Rd N, Larkspur, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,807
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,329
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,052
1278 sqft
Just off Highway 101 with views of Mount Tam and the Bay. On-site amenities include a sparkling pool, hot tub and playground. Updates in the apartments include granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 36


19 Units Available
Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes
350 Robin Dr, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,478
1367 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,444
1541 sqft
Huge apartments on top of Ring Mountain. Easy access to local trails. Dark hardwood floors and dramatic windows. Extra storage. Community has saltwater pool and wine bar. Elevator in building.
Verified

1 of 35


7 Units Available
Downtown San Rafael
The Lofts at Albert Park
155 Andersen Dr, San Rafael, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,726
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,679
1541 sqft
Bright complex next to Albert Park near the 101. Fire pit and swimming pool on site. Buildings have elevators. In-unit laundry, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Two-story floor plans available.
Verified

Tam Ridge


$
19 Units Available
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,385
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,576
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,294
1280 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.
Verified

1 of 45


12 Units Available
Strawberry
The Cove at Tiburon
50 Barbaree Way, Tiburon, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,277
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,159
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,100
1355 sqft
Breathtaking ocean views from private patio or balcony of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Carport parking with car charging. Yoga and swimming pool on-site.
Verified

1 of 25


Contact for Availability
East Larkspur
Serenity at Larkspur
700 Lincoln Village Cir, Larkspur, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Walk to Larkspur Ferry. Fantastic views of the Bay. On-site yoga, a pool, community garden and a tennis court. Recently renovated with granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Car charging on site.

1 of 9


1 Unit Available
San Anselmo
19 Belle Avenue
19 Belle Avenue, San Anselmo, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1025 sqft
Beautiful lower level, two bedroom/one bathroom apartment available in the heart of San Anselmo. Convenient to downtown, situated on a charming tree-lined street.

1 of 14


1 Unit Available
North Larkspur
42 Via La Cumbre
42 Via La Cumbre, Larkspur, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
1996 sqft
Sweet 3bd/2.5 ba home near Bon Aire Shopping Ctr,& highly rated Bacich elementary school! Hill & Corte Madera Creek-FOUNDATION- - Priced right for todays market! This 3bd/2.5 bath family home is located in a desirable Greenbrae neighborhood.

1 of 18


1 Unit Available
New Town
123 Girard Avenue
123 Girard Avenue, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1219 sqft
123 Girard Avenue Available 08/01/20 Sausalito Home with Big Views and Vintage Charm - Located just above Caledonia St. and walking distance to shopping, dining and more. This darling 2 bedroom, 2 bath home has loads of charm and lovely Bay views .

1 of 25


1 Unit Available
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
301 Fourth St.
301 4th Street, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
2647 sqft
301 Fourth St. Available 08/01/20 Darling, 3bd/3ba Sausalito Duplex. Walking distance to downtown, transportation,S.

1 of 11


1 Unit Available
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
316 Richardson Street
316 Richardson Street, Sausalito, CA
Studio
$2,450
480 sqft
STUNNING REMODELED STUDIO IN OLD TOWN SAUSALITO - Fully remolded studio with top-of-the-line finishes in desired Old Town Sausalito with spectacular views of the bay and the San Francisco skyline from the living area window.

1 of 24


1 Unit Available
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
100 South St #310
100 South Street, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1096 sqft
WATER FRONT CONDO IN CORTE D'AZUR WITH STUNNING BAY VIEWS - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TrXn71TMBg0&feature=youtu.

1 of 10


1 Unit Available
Southwest Larkspur
272 Madrone Ave.
272 Madrone Avenue, Larkspur, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,900
2300 sqft
272 Madrone Ave.

1 of 12


1 Unit Available
North Larkspur
1123 S. Eliseo Drive
1123 South Eliseo Drive, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1374 sqft
1123 S. Eliseo Drive Available 08/01/20 Bright and Spacious 2 bed + loft/2 bath Greenbrae Condo! - FOUNDATION- - Large and sunny 2 bedroom 2 bathroom + loft boasts 1374 +/- sq.ft.

1 of 16


1 Unit Available
28 Mariner Green Dr.
28 Mariner Green Drive, Corte Madera, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
1508 sqft
Fantastic Mariner Green 4bd/2.5ba -End Unit! - FOUNDATION - VIDEO! Preview a virtual tour of this property here: https://youtu.

1 of 24


1 Unit Available
North Larkspur
947 S. Eliseo Drive
947 South Eliseo Drive, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
1545 sqft
947 S. Eliseo Drive Available 08/01/20 Top-floor waterside view condo.

1 of 24


1 Unit Available
486 Redwood
486 Redwood Avenue, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1057 sqft
486 Redwood Available 07/25/20 Bright Charming Home w/Sweeping Bay Views, Private Balcony, Garage - Quiet, serene and tastefully renovated home with unique character, charm and private entrance near historic Old Corte Madera Square.

1 of 13


1 Unit Available
North Larkspur
1059 S Eliseo Dr
1059 South Eliseo Drive, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1370 sqft
*Please do not disturb current occupants* This spacious two bedroom condo was newly remodeled two years ago, overlooking Corte Madera Creek, with gorgeous views of Mt Tam and the water.

1 of 14


1 Unit Available
North Larkspur
944 Via Casitas
944 Via Casitas, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
954 sqft
PENDING with an APPLICATION.
City Guide for Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA

Tamalpais-Homestead Valley got its name from nearby Mount Tamalpais -the highest mountain peak in the Marin Hills range. This majestic natural gem is protected from development in Mount Tamalpais State Park and can be visited in the spring and summer months.

The community of Tamalpais-Homestead Valley is an unincorporated census-designated place located in the county of Marin, California. At the time of the last major U.S. Census back in 2010, the population was 10,700 people strong and it is continuing to thrive today.

Tamalpais-Homestead Valley is the perfect spot for outdoor lovers to enjoy. The Muir Woods National Monument is located right on the edge of the community and is an ideal location for camping, hiking, mountain biking, and exploring the California Redwood forests first hand. Look up - they're tall! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Tamalpais-Homestead Valley offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Tamalpais-Homestead Valley. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Tamalpais-Homestead Valley can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

