pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM
24 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Soquel, CA
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5485 Soquel Dr.
5485 Soquel Drive, Soquel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1086 sqft
!!Rent & Security Deposit Reduced!! 3Bd/1.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3235 Papermill Rd.
3235 Paper Mill Rd, Soquel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2000 sqft
Historic 4bed/1.5 bath in Soquel - Historic home at the end of a quiet well kept Soquel neighborhood street. Hardwood and tile floors throughout.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Landing at Capitola
3045 Capitola Rd, Capitola, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-appointed homes with gourmet kitchens and high-speed internet access. Lots of community offerings, including assigned parking and on-site laundry. Near Capitola Mall, Capitola Beach and Jade Street Park.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
114 New Brighton RD
114 New Brighton Road, Seacliff, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2200 sqft
**To see a 3D virtual tour visit EnjoySantaCruz.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
66 Units Available
Downtown Santa Cruz
Nanda on Pacific
1457 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
Studio
$2,662
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,666
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,243
1051 sqft
Come home to Nanda on Pacific. Enjoy relaxing community amenities just minutes from downtown Santa Cruz, the beach and UC Santa Cruz. We’re in the middle of everywhere you want to be.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Westside
Cypress Point
101 Felix St, Santa Cruz, CA
Studio
$1,935
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,105
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
771 sqft
Luxury living within walking distance of Neary Lagoon Park and the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. Covered parking, outdoor BBQ and courtyard facilities, and a well-equipped fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
7 Units Available
Downtown Santa Cruz
1010 Pacific Apartments
1010 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,261
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1010 Pacific Apartments offers sleek urban living in the heart of Santa Cruz, just moments from the boardwalk near Highway 1 and 17. Responding specifically to your needs, sophisticated designs feature one, two and three bedroom arrangements.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
16 Units Available
Five55 Pacific
555 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
Studio
$2,410
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,569
609 sqft
Located near Crabtree Mall, NC State University and Cary Towne Center. Units with fireplaces, carpeting, private patios/balconies, and kitchen appliances. Tennis court and outdoor pool for residents.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
112 Southwood Dr.
112 Southwood Drive, Scotts Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2150 sqft
Mountain Retreat Close to Everything - 4 Bed/ 3 Bath Home Available Now - You know a good thing when you see it! Enjoy all that Scotts Valley has to offer from this beautiful, spacious 4 bed 3 bath home. Boasting a master suite with walk in closet.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1209 Andrew Ln
1209 Andrew Lane, Santa Cruz County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1156 sqft
Sunny and Spacious Capitola Condo! - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant responsible for PG&E; owner pays water & garbage Landscaping: Owner provides back patio landscaping (quarterly); HOA maintains common
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
230 Rio Del Mar #G
230 Rio del Mar Blvd, Rio del Mar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,999
1000 sqft
230 Rio Del Mar #G Available 11/01/20 November 20 to March 21 Fully Furnished Beautiful Oceanview 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Short Term Lease Available - KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1975 Sq Footage: 1,000 sqft.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
148 Campbell St
148 Campbell Street, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2bd/1Ba Centrally Located Cottage - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Water and Garbage included.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
231 Florence Dr
231 Florence Drive, Rio del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1425 sqft
3Bed Home in Rio Del Mar - Pets Welcomed! - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant responsible for water, garbage & PG&E Landscaping: Included Parking: Garage, Driveway and Street Parking, as permitted.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
77 Terrace View Dr. B
77 Terrace View Drive, Scotts Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
832 sqft
Terms: Up to one year lease ( with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant is responsible for Garbage and PGE.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Santa Cruz
606 Washington ST
606 Washington Street, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
850 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom/1 bath available for rent starting on August 1st, 2020. This is a downstairs unit in a duplex ideally located on a quiet street in downtown Santa Cruz.
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
149 Harbor Oaks Cir
149 Harbor Oaks Circle, Santa Cruz County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1056 sqft
Picturesque and Charming! This beautiful family friendly home exudes curb appeal. Recently renovated, open living space with fantastic floor plan.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Beach HIll
333 Main Street
333 Main Street, Santa Cruz, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
1755 sqft
Welcome to your home sweet home in Santa Cruz! This fully furnished historic home was built in 1905.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Eastside
229 2nd Ave
229 2nd Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1026 sqft
Available 04/15/20 Located on one of the most coveted streets in all of Seabright, this quintessential beach house is just waiting for the lucky new owner to create their own lasting memories. Rarely does an opportunity like this come along.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
181 Via Lantana
181 Via Lantana, Rio del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1800 sqft
181 Via Lantana Available 08/01/20 Updated Seascape Home on The Greenbelt - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath two story home in Seascape on the Greenbelt.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Eastside
202 Plymouth St
202 Plymouth Street, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
903 sqft
Beautiful, spacious, BRAND NEW, two bedroom townhouses in the heart of Santa Cruz. Homes feature a fantastic, spacious floor plans with modern contrasting paint colors, gourmet kitchens, wood vinyl flooring, and master suite.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
28 Units Available
Westside
Pacific Shores
1240 Shaffer Rd, Santa Cruz, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,613
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,909
1035 sqft
Put yourself in the view at Pacific Shores. 1 & 2 bedroom apartments for rent in beautiful Santa Cruz, CA, bring the California dream to you with garden-style elegance set among the redwoods, sea cliffs, and rich culture of an iconic city.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
17066 Melody Ln
17066 Melody Lane, Santa Clara County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2222 sqft
Stunning single story remodeled/rebuilt in 2008, quality construction throughout! Fabulous Great Room w/vaulted open beam ceilings, wall of windows.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
120 Green Valley Rd Lower
120 Green Valley Road, Santa Cruz County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit Lower Available 06/01/20 Private secure studio/near Scotts Valley - Property Id: 89097 Fully appointed studio (separate bathroom with full shower/vanity: kitchen with apt.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Westside
610 Bethany Curve
610 Bethany Curve, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
610 Bethany Curve Available 04/10/20 Cozy 2Bed/1Bath, Two Story Home Located On The West Side of Santa Cruz!! - This 2 Bed/1 Bath cheerful two story home is located on a quiet street close to Safeway on the Westside of Santa Cruz.
