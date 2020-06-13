Apartment List
/
CA
/
soquel
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:50 PM

23 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Soquel, CA

Finding an apartment in Soquel that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5485 Soquel Dr.
5485 Soquel Drive, Soquel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1086 sqft
!!Rent & Security Deposit Reduced!! 3Bd/1.
Results within 1 mile of Soquel
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Landing at Capitola
3045 Capitola Rd, Capitola, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-appointed homes with gourmet kitchens and high-speed internet access. Lots of community offerings, including assigned parking and on-site laundry. Near Capitola Mall, Capitola Beach and Jade Street Park.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1131 Sills Ct. #1
1131 Sills Court, Capitola, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
935 sqft
1131 Sills Ct.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
114 New Brighton RD
114 New Brighton Road, Seacliff, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2200 sqft
**To see a 3D virtual tour visit EnjoySantaCruz.
Results within 5 miles of Soquel
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Westside
15 Units Available
Cypress Point
101 Felix St, Santa Cruz, CA
Studio
$2,015
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
771 sqft
Luxury living within walking distance of Neary Lagoon Park and the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. Covered parking, outdoor BBQ and courtyard facilities, and a well-equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
$
Downtown Santa Cruz
8 Units Available
1010 Pacific Apartments
1010 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,347
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1010 Pacific Apartments offers sleek urban living in the heart of Santa Cruz, just moments from the boardwalk near Highway 1 and 17. Responding specifically to your needs, sophisticated designs feature one, two and three bedroom arrangements.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
20 Units Available
Five55 Pacific
555 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
Studio
$2,410
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,710
609 sqft
Located near Crabtree Mall, NC State University and Cary Towne Center. Units with fireplaces, carpeting, private patios/balconies, and kitchen appliances. Tennis court and outdoor pool for residents.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Downtown Santa Cruz
73 Units Available
Nanda on Pacific
1457 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
Studio
$2,662
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,966
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,743
1051 sqft
Come home to Nanda on Pacific. Enjoy relaxing community amenities just minutes from downtown Santa Cruz, the beach and UC Santa Cruz. We’re in the middle of everywhere you want to be.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
148 Campbell St
148 Campbell Street, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2bd/1Ba Centrally Located Cottage - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Water and Garbage included.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Santa Cruz
1 Unit Available
421 Washington
421 Washington Street, Santa Cruz, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
700 sqft
Convenient Personal Entry - Beautiful 1 Bedroom /1 Bath - Very Cozy and comfortable partially furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath home with easy access to downtown and everything Santa Cruz. One car garage, private back yard.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
631 St. Andrews Dr.
631 Saint Andrews Drive, Rio del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2236 sqft
3BR/2.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1209 Andrew Ln
1209 Andrew Lane, Santa Cruz County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1156 sqft
Sunny and Spacious Capitola Condo! - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant responsible for PG&E; owner pays water & garbage Landscaping: Owner provides back patio landscaping (quarterly); HOA maintains common

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
216 Valencia Ave.
216 Valencia Avenue, Seacliff, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2342 sqft
216 Valencia Ave. Available 07/15/20 Coastal Living at its finest, 3+bed/2.5 bath in Seacliff - DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS! This updated spacious home is just a short walk to the Seacliff State Park stairs/beaches. Three bedrooms + office with 2.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
231 Florence Dr
231 Florence Drive, Rio del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1425 sqft
231 Florence Dr Available 06/23/20 3Bed Home in Rio Del Mar - Pets Welcomed! - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant responsible for water, garbage & PG&E Landscaping: Included Parking: Garage, Driveway and Street

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Downtown Santa Cruz
1 Unit Available
606 Washington ST
606 Washington Street, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
850 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom/1 bath available for rent starting on August 1st, 2020. This is a downstairs unit in a duplex ideally located on a quiet street in downtown Santa Cruz.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Downtown Santa Cruz
1 Unit Available
114 Maple Street
114 Maple Street, Santa Cruz, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
650 sqft
Coming available is an updated 1 bed 1 bath apartment in a gated complex near downtown Santa Cruz. This home is located within walking distance to shopping, dining, Downtown Santa Cruz, beaches, Boardwalk, Wharf and public transportation.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
246 Berkeley Way
246 Berkeley Way, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1200 sqft
Amazing new 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Arts and Crafts apartment in Santa Cruz. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, new kitchen, new bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and shared yard.

1 of 25

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Beach HIll
1 Unit Available
333 Main Street
333 Main Street, Santa Cruz, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
1755 sqft
Welcome to your home sweet home in Santa Cruz! This fully furnished historic home was built in 1905.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
229 2nd Ave
229 2nd Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1026 sqft
Available 04/15/20 Located on one of the most coveted streets in all of Seabright, this quintessential beach house is just waiting for the lucky new owner to create their own lasting memories. Rarely does an opportunity like this come along.
Results within 10 miles of Soquel
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
Westside
22 Units Available
Pacific Shores
1240 Shaffer Rd, Santa Cruz, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,410
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,374
1035 sqft
Put yourself in the view at Pacific Shores. 1 & 2 bedroom apartments for rent in beautiful Santa Cruz, CA, bring the California dream to you with garden-style elegance set among the redwoods, sea cliffs, and rich culture of an iconic city.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westside
1 Unit Available
124 Donna Court
124 Donna Court, Santa Cruz, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
124 Donna Court Available 06/16/20 Upper Westside Santa Cruz - 4 BR, 2.5 BA house on cul-de-sac for rent. - Big backyard with a large deck overlooking canyon, living room with fireplace, and dining room with great views.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
17066 Melody Ln
17066 Melody Lane, Santa Clara County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2222 sqft
Stunning single story remodeled/rebuilt in 2008, quality construction throughout! Fabulous Great Room w/vaulted open beam ceilings, wall of windows.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
120 Green Valley Rd Lower
120 Green Valley Road, Santa Cruz County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit Lower Available 06/01/20 Private secure studio/near Scotts Valley - Property Id: 89097 Fully appointed studio (separate bathroom with full shower/vanity: kitchen with apt.

1 of 8

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Westside
1 Unit Available
610 Bethany Curve
610 Bethany Curve, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
610 Bethany Curve Available 04/10/20 Cozy 2Bed/1Bath, Two Story Home Located On The West Side of Santa Cruz!! - This 2 Bed/1 Bath cheerful two story home is located on a quiet street close to Safeway on the Westside of Santa Cruz.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Soquel, CA

Finding an apartment in Soquel that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Soquel 2 BedroomsSoquel 3 BedroomsSoquel Apartments with Balcony
Soquel Apartments with GarageSoquel Apartments with ParkingSoquel Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Soquel Dog Friendly ApartmentsSoquel Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CA
Salinas, CAMilpitas, CAUnion City, CADublin, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CACapitola, CASanta Cruz, CARio del Mar, CALa Selva Beach, CALos Gatos, CASaratoga, CA
Morgan Hill, CACampbell, CAMarina, CAGilroy, CAPalo Alto, CALos Altos, CASeaside, CAPacific Grove, CAEast Foothills, CAMonterey, CADel Monte Forest, CAMenlo Park, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-East BayDe Anza College
Hartnell CollegeMills College
Mission College