Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

203 Arbona Cir Available 07/06/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (209) 532-7837 for more information and to schedule a showing.



Soak in this outstanding, Single-Family home with many desirable amenities including a front deck area to enjoy a sunny afternoon, wood floors, a downstairs den, and garage parking! Also enjoy the bright, stylish chefs kitchen with ample amount of storage space for all of your recipes and spices! This home will be available in a few shorts weeks. Call and schedule a future showing today!



Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.



Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.



Sorry, no pets.



Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).



(RLNE5834286)