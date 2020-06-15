All apartments in Sonora
203 Arbona Cir
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

203 Arbona Cir

203 Arbona Circle South · (209) 532-7837
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

203 Arbona Circle South, Sonora, CA 95370

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 203 Arbona Cir · Avail. Jul 6

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1640 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
203 Arbona Cir Available 07/06/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (209) 532-7837 for more information and to schedule a showing.

Soak in this outstanding, Single-Family home with many desirable amenities including a front deck area to enjoy a sunny afternoon, wood floors, a downstairs den, and garage parking! Also enjoy the bright, stylish chefs kitchen with ample amount of storage space for all of your recipes and spices! This home will be available in a few shorts weeks. Call and schedule a future showing today!

Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.

Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.

Sorry, no pets.

Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5834286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Arbona Cir have any available units?
203 Arbona Cir has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 203 Arbona Cir have?
Some of 203 Arbona Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Arbona Cir currently offering any rent specials?
203 Arbona Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Arbona Cir pet-friendly?
No, 203 Arbona Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sonora.
Does 203 Arbona Cir offer parking?
Yes, 203 Arbona Cir does offer parking.
Does 203 Arbona Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Arbona Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Arbona Cir have a pool?
No, 203 Arbona Cir does not have a pool.
Does 203 Arbona Cir have accessible units?
No, 203 Arbona Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Arbona Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 Arbona Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Arbona Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 Arbona Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
