11 Apartments for rent in Redding, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Redding renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >

Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
3800 Thomason Trail
3800 Thomason Trl, Redding, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
2387 sqft
3800 Thomason Trail Available 07/20/20 4 bedroom, 3 Bath at 2387 Sq. Ft.

Greenwood
1 Unit Available
2005 Chestnut
2005 Chestnut Street, Redding, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Charming home - Fully Furnished!! - ADORABLE, 2Bed/1Bath Home with historical features, hardwood floors and archways. Home is completely furnished including linens.

Mistletoe
1 Unit Available
1100 Woodside Meadows Drive
1100 Woodside Meadows Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1472 sqft
1100 Woodside Meadows Drive Available 07/11/20 Home in a Great Central Location! - Newer flooring thru-out with a great wood floor in the living spaces and carpet in the bedrooms. All blinds are the 2" faux wood blinds.

Sunset
1 Unit Available
3566 Sunset Dr.
3566 Sunset Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3/2 single family home. Great neighborhood! - Property Id: 70262 3/2 single family home. Great neighborhood. Park nearby. Front yard and backyard. Hardwood floors. Attached garage. Detailed plaster ceiling. Arched doorways.

Country Heights
1 Unit Available
4627 Cedars Rd
4627 Cedars Road, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1276 sqft
4627 Cedars - Here is a home of a good size. There is a large fenced backyard. The house is not far from Ace Hardware. The home has hardwood flooring through the house with carpet in the bedroom. There is a single car garage.

Boulder Creek
1 Unit Available
1359 A Browning Street
1359 Browning St, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1359 A Browning Street in Redding. View photos, descriptions and more!

Boulder Creek
1 Unit Available
1377 A Browning Street
1377 Browning St, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Pictures can be found on our website @ www.rgdevelopment.org

Boulder Creek
1 Unit Available
1329 B Browning Street
1329 Browning St, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1329 B Browning Street in Redding. View photos, descriptions and more!

Boulder Creek
1 Unit Available
1383 B Browning Street
1383 Browning St, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1383 B Browning Street in Redding. View photos, descriptions and more!

Mt Shasta Mall
1 Unit Available
1323 A Browning Street
1323 Browning St, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1323 A Browning Street in Redding. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
19060 Seabreeze Pl.
19060 Seabreeze Place, Lake California, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1838 sqft
19060 Seabreeze Pl. Available 07/10/20 FULLY FURNISHED & ON THE LAKE WITH BOAT DOCK! - Beautiful home on the lake with the best views of the lake and MT. Lassen. This home is located inside the gated community of Lake California.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Redding, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Redding renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

