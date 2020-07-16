Apartment List
/
CA
/
north fair oaks
/
apartments with gym
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:58 AM

94 Apartments for rent in North Fair Oaks, CA with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to North Fair Oaks renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
North Fair Oaks
784 14th AVE
784 14th Avenue, North Fair Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1190 sqft
Welcome to 784 14th Avenue within the beautiful North Fair Oaks neighborhood of Menlo Park. This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath residence consists of 1,190 square feet of living space and is situated on a 5,314 square foot lot.
Results within 1 mile of North Fair Oaks
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
86 Units Available
Staumbaugh-Heller
Franklin 299
299 Franklin St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,750
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,806
1203 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a grill, media room, car charging and concierge service. Near Downtown Redwood City. Easy access to the bullet train.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
16 Units Available
Centennial
The Marston by Windsor
825 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,820
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,520
1110 sqft
A modern community at the corner of Marshall Street and Main Street, near area shopping, dining, and the tech giants. On-site amenities include a club-style fitness center, roof deck area, and a business center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
11 Units Available
Redwood Oaks
707 Leahy Apartments
707 Leahy St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,579
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,965
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
880 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with big patios, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Washer/dryer in unit. Located close to Stanford Shopping Center and Hillsdale Mall. Community has underground parking and a saline swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
19 Units Available
Elan Menlo Park
3645 Haven Ave, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,317
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,916
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,523
1249 sqft
Fabulous resort-style community near Highway 101. Many apartment updates including stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. A fire pit, dog park and courtyard are available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 11:51 PM
6 Units Available
Friendly Acres
Avenue Two
1107 2nd Ave, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,225
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,320
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,924
943 sqft
Upscale building with access to 101 freeway. Community amenities include media room, 24-hour gym, game room, clubhouse, pool, parking and pool table. Recently renovated units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
2 Units Available
Redwood Oaks
885 Woodside
885 Woodside Rd, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,099
1289 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to both San Francisco and San Jose, with beautiful views of the Santa Cruz Mountains. Custom cabinets and finishes, central heat and air conditioning, and unique pebble stone showers.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Friendly Acres
978 Haven Avenue
978 Haven Avenue, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1078 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Palm Park
425 Oak Ave
425 Oak Avenue, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,400
1737 sqft
Available 08/01/20 $1400 Private Room B share bath include Utilities - Property Id: 320939 Seeking professionals for 425 Oak Ave, Redwood City, CA 94061 house share (5 bedroom 3.
Results within 5 miles of North Fair Oaks
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
10 Units Available
Redwood Shores
Pescadero Apartments
950 Redwood Shores Pkwy, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,092
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1111 sqft
A short drive from Route 101 and Highway 92. Landscaped community has a sauna, a pool and a hot tub. Luxury homes include modern kitchen appliances, carpet and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
8 Units Available
Downtown North
Mia
535 Everett Ave, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$3,000
525 sqft
Mia Live Vibrantly, at the center of it all with Mia Palo Alto. With our finger-on-the-pulse, Mia provides an uncomplicated urban living. Check out our brother property, The Marc, also centrally located in Palo Alto at 501 Forest Ave.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
Contact for Availability
University South
The Marc Palo Alto
501 Forest Ave, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This prestigious downtown community is located near popular University Avenue, restaurants, shopping, and vibrant nightlife.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
20 Units Available
Blu Harbor by Windsor
1 Blu Harbor Boulevard, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,740
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,240
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,450
1264 sqft
Centered around a marina in Redwood City. Waterfront apartments and penthouse suites with contemporary amenities and high-end finishes. Tenants enjoy access to complimentary paddle boards and sea kayaks.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
8 Units Available
Redwood Shores
Indian Creek
801 Marine Pkwy, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,766
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,292
998 sqft
Close to Shell Pkwy and Shannon Park. Elegant one-bedroom apartments include a modern kitchen and carpet. Recently renovated community include a pool, a tennis court and a guest suite.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
90 Units Available
Centennial
Indigo Apartment Homes
675 Bradford Street, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,579
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,763
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1265 sqft
Redwood City homes, not far from Google's offices. Smoke-free units come with walk-in closets, microwaves and laundry facilities. On-site pool, parking, media room, elevators and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 15 at 11:51 PM
22 Units Available
Redwood Shores
Riva Terra Apartments at Redwood Shores
850 Davit Ln, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,597
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,965
940 sqft
Great for commuters, with easy access to the 101 and 92. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community has BBQ grill area, pool table and sauna.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 11:51 PM
12 Units Available
Neighborhood 7
Schooner Bay Apartment Homes
300 Timberhead Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,930
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,449
1071 sqft
Prime location close to the Belmont and Hillside Caltrain stops as well as Highways 101 and 92. Homes are well-appointed and feature private garages and in-home washer/dryer. Green community!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 11:51 PM
$
9 Units Available
Staumbaugh-Heller
Huxley
1355 El Camino Real, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,835
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,185
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,865
1225 sqft
Huxley Apartments brings a modern touch to Redwood City. Our studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
12 Units Available
Centennial
201 Marshall Apartments
201 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,573
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,817
1090 sqft
A modern community with an urban feel to it with great views from the San Francisco peninsula. Luxury living downtown. Expansive roof deck, green certification and an outdoor kitchen area provided.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
9 Units Available
Oak Knoll-Edgewood Park
Sofi Redwood Park
1212 Whipple Ave, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,359
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,349
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,769
887 sqft
Community offers BBQ grill, clubhouse, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units include granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Located close to Bair Island and San Carlos Airport.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
5 Units Available
Clearfield Park
Trestle
333 El Camino Real, San Carlos, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,247
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located steps away from San Carlos Caltrain and downtown. Units feature keyless entry systems and NEST thermostats. Community has a saltwater pool, clubhouse, and well-equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
16 Units Available
Encore
855 Veterans Blvd, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,250
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,525
1286 sqft
Experience vibrant living at ENCORE – an intimate pet-friendly enclave of ninety apartments for rent in Redwood City CA.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
12 Units Available
Sharon Height
Sharon Green
350 Sharon Park Dr, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,230
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,064
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,187
1340 sqft
Peaceful community located on 17 acres of green property in the heart of Menlo Park. Close to Stanford University. Apartments feature private patio/balcony, fireplace, walk-in closets and hardwood floors.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
University South
555 Byron ST 303
555 Byron Street, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,750
2067 sqft
One of the gems of The Hamilton! The large, sunlit living/dining room overlooks the treetops of Palo Alto, providing a refuge for visiting with friends or for quieter moments. Two master suites, at separate ends of the condo, afford maximum privacy.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in North Fair Oaks, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to North Fair Oaks renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Sonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Fairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CAMenlo Park, CAPalo Alto, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CABelmont, CAFoster City, CA
Los Altos, CANewark, CAUnion City, CAHillsborough, CABurlingame, CASouth San Francisco, CACupertino, CASan Lorenzo, CAMillbrae, CACherryland, CACastro Valley, CASaratoga, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley