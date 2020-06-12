/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM
187 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Mountain View, CA
San Antonio
5 Units Available
El Portal
2065 California Street, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
963 sqft
El Portal is a Spanish inspired Building located in the heart of the Silicon Valley, in Mountain View. Our spacious newly remodeled 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes offer galley kitchens, plank flooring and large sun drenched floor plans.
Miramonte-Springer
21 Units Available
Elan Mountain View
1030 Castro Street #2110, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,314
1115 sqft
Located near Grant Park Plaza and Clarkwood Center, this community features on-site parking, concierge service, a courtyard and business center. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, patios/balconies and a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Moffett-Whisman
28 Units Available
Revela
200 Infinity Way, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,325
1017 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Grant-Sylvan Park
41 Units Available
Americana
707 Continental Cir, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,159
1009 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Ample community amenities, including a pool, media room, and clubhouse. Near shops and restaurants on El Camino Real. Near Highway 85.
San Antonio
19 Units Available
Domus on the Boulevard
2650 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,014
1057 sqft
Located along Highway 82 and close to N San Antonio Road. Luxury apartments with hardwood flooring, designer kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Pool, pool table, gym and garage available to residents.
Shoreline West
36 Units Available
Montrose
1720 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,085
1164 sqft
Brand-new apartment community in Mountain View's Shoreline West neighborhood. State-of-the-art fitness center, landscaped pool and spa area, and welcoming clubhouse are wired with latest technology. Interiors feature stainless steel appliances.
Shoreline West
12 Units Available
Maplewood
1885 California St, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
947 sqft
Situated on landscaped grounds in Downtown Mountain View. Convenient to Silicon Valley employment centers. Spacious studio and two-bedroom apartments featuring kitchens with maple cabinets, microwaves and dishwashers. Community offers two dog runs.
Moffett-Whisman
17 Units Available
Village Lake
777 W Middlefield Rd, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
980 sqft
Communal amenities include ping pong room, sauna, fitness center and pool. Homes feature ceiling fans, dishwasher and renovated interiors. Located just minutes from shopping and dining options.
San Antonio
21 Units Available
Verve
1984 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,550
1254 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units available, all with spacious floor plans. Modern design with community game room, clubhouse, fitness center, conference center and resort-style swimming pool. Short-term leases also available.
Miramonte-Springer
9 Units Available
Reserve at Mountain View
870 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
874 sqft
Easy access to 1010 and Stanford. Updated appliances, patio or balcony, and carport available. On-site amenities include a 24-hour gym, pool, playground and clubhouse. Dogs and cats welcomed. On-site laundry.
Moffett-Whisman
35 Units Available
eaves Mountain View at Middlefield
555 W Middlefield Rd, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,235
993 sqft
Modern community minutes from Whisman School Park. Near highways 101 and 280. On-site amenities include a courtyard, pool, tennis court and grill area. Pet-friendly apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Shoreline West
23 Units Available
Avalon Mountain View
1600 Villa St, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,320
916 sqft
Stylish updates with incredible views. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, extra storage, and patio or balconies. Outdoor pool, car wash area and a dog park on-site. Trash valet and carports available.
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
66 Units Available
The Village Residences
555 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,197
1169 sqft
Central location and spacious layouts with patios, hardwood flooring and movable kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, fireside spa, library, gym, yoga studio and park-side open-air terrace.
23 Units Available
Novo
2270 El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,828
1049 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Novo is truly setting the bar for Mountain View living.
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
42 Units Available
Madrone
111 N Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,552
1073 sqft
All new apartments in the heart of Silicon Valley. Apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Short trip to the Stevens Creek Trail, which is great for walking, hiking and outdoor workouts.
Moffett-Whisman
39 Units Available
100 Moffett
100 Moffett Blvd, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,772
1242 sqft
Spacious units within walking distance of public transit and several restaurants. Intuitive apartments feature refined materials and walk-in closets. Dogs and cats allowed. Hot tub on site.
Old Mountain View
87 Units Available
Park Place
851 Church St, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,053
990 sqft
Blocks from Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts and Eagle Park. Short drive to Rt. 85. Lush grounds, air-conditioning, granite counters. Pet friendly with 24-hour gym. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units available.
San Antonio
185 Units Available
The Dean
458 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,768
1043 sqft
Join us for a self-guided or virtual tour! Explore your new home from the comfort of your couch, or on a self-guided journey through our Neighborhood.
Old Mountain View
32 Units Available
Madera
455 W Evelyn Ave, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,428
1198 sqft
Madera sits in the heart of the beautiful Mountain View neighborhood, close to VTA stops and transit. Each unit offers stainless steel appliances, ranges and hardwood floors. This is a pet-friendly community.
Grant-Sylvan Park
10 Units Available
Heatherstone
877 Heatherstone Way, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,272
950 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and pet-friendly. Amenities include internet access, hot tub, clubhouse and fully-equipped fitness center. Easy access to Caltrain. Short trip to downtown Mountain View, Silicon Valley and San Francisco Bay.
Old Mountain View
2 Units Available
599 Castro
599 Castro Street, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,100
1248 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 599 Castro in Mountain View. View photos, descriptions and more!
San Antonio
1 Unit Available
1943 Mount Vernon Ct Apt 203
1943 Mount Vernon Court, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1169 sqft
For more information please visit our website www.dwmproperties.com or call 408-356-6893 DWM Properties, Inc.
Moffett-Whisman
1 Unit Available
879 Linda Vista AVE A
879 Linda Vista Avenue, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
700 sqft
This exquisite fully furnished cottage has 2 bedrooms , 2 bathrooms with recent renovations just built in 2019.
San Antonio
1 Unit Available
423 Ortega Avenue
423 Ortega Avenue, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1234 sqft
***Tenant occupied, unit available July 1st. *** Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bath master suites.
