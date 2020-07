Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool

10524 Ave. 388 Available 09/01/20 Ranch setting coming soon - Professionally managed by Cloverland Property Mgmt Inc. Over 2100' sq ft Ranch house and swimming pool. Three spacious bedrooms and two and half bath. Two car garage with remote opener. New LVP flooring thru out. Located in Dinuba and available now. $3500. / $3500 deposit.



Pool and front yard lawn care is included.



Please call 559-260-7789 for more information or to schedule a viewing.



