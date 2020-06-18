All apartments in Mammoth Lakes
Find more places like 573 Golden Creek Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mammoth Lakes, CA
/
573 Golden Creek Rd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

573 Golden Creek Rd

573 Golden Creek · (760) 934-4455 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

573 Golden Creek, Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546
Snowcreek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 573 Golden Creek Rd · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
hot tub
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
Snowcreek Condo - LEASE PENDING - Snowcreek Condos - Phase 4: Two Bedroom, two bathroom furnished condo in this highly sought after complex. Enjoy the warmth of the Forced Air Heater (Propane). The laundry room within the condo is equipped with full size washer/dryer. This ground level condo with ample living space has convenient parking for 2 vehicles in front of the home.

Snowcreek Condos feature numerous spas to enjoy. Within easy walking distance to the Snowcreek Athletic Club and the town shuttle stop at Snowcreek. New tenants can remove any furniture that they don't want, price is not affected by furniture removal. Owner pays water, trash and snow removal (HOA provided). Tenant pays all other utilities. No pets please, per HOA guidelines.

1 year lease term: $2150 per month + $3225 deposit.
Property must be viewed before any applications are approved, make arrangements with Blizzard for viewing.

(RLNE4351256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 573 Golden Creek Rd have any available units?
573 Golden Creek Rd has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 573 Golden Creek Rd have?
Some of 573 Golden Creek Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 573 Golden Creek Rd currently offering any rent specials?
573 Golden Creek Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 573 Golden Creek Rd pet-friendly?
No, 573 Golden Creek Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mammoth Lakes.
Does 573 Golden Creek Rd offer parking?
Yes, 573 Golden Creek Rd does offer parking.
Does 573 Golden Creek Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 573 Golden Creek Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 573 Golden Creek Rd have a pool?
No, 573 Golden Creek Rd does not have a pool.
Does 573 Golden Creek Rd have accessible units?
No, 573 Golden Creek Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 573 Golden Creek Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 573 Golden Creek Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 573 Golden Creek Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 573 Golden Creek Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 573 Golden Creek Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity