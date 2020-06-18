573 Golden Creek Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry parking hot tub furnished

Snowcreek Condo - LEASE PENDING - Snowcreek Condos - Phase 4: Two Bedroom, two bathroom furnished condo in this highly sought after complex. Enjoy the warmth of the Forced Air Heater (Propane). The laundry room within the condo is equipped with full size washer/dryer. This ground level condo with ample living space has convenient parking for 2 vehicles in front of the home.



Snowcreek Condos feature numerous spas to enjoy. Within easy walking distance to the Snowcreek Athletic Club and the town shuttle stop at Snowcreek. New tenants can remove any furniture that they don't want, price is not affected by furniture removal. Owner pays water, trash and snow removal (HOA provided). Tenant pays all other utilities. No pets please, per HOA guidelines.



1 year lease term: $2150 per month + $3225 deposit.

Property must be viewed before any applications are approved, make arrangements with Blizzard for viewing.



(RLNE4351256)