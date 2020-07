Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave furnished

Christmas in Mammoth!!!! Monthly rental available December-February. VERY NICE 1 bedroom & 1 bath condo. Fully furnished. Private bedroom with The MOST COMFY bed you will ever sleep in!!! King bed w/2 drawers for clothes. Family room with recently renovated fireplace/Wood Burning Stove, twin sleeper if needed! Otherwise perfect sitting area for your morning coffee & reading next to a huge picture window! Kitchen has everything you could EVER need! PULL right up! No garage or underground parking! Walk 10 feet into your ground level condo. Cozy & Peaceful! Not your normal rental...small but NICE!