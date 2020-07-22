Apartment List
13 Luxury Apartments for rent in Los Altos Hills, CA

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
25320 La Loma DR
25320 La Loma Drive, Los Altos Hills, CA
6 Bedrooms
$19,000
4469 sqft
Rare opportunity to lease one of the most prestigious luxury homes with Classic Design and Extended Family Quarters in Los Altos Hills, last remodeled in 2015.
Results within 1 mile of Los Altos Hills

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Country Club
922 Lundy Ln
922 Lundy Lane, Loyola, CA
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
4625 sqft
This gorgeous Los Altos estate offers more than 4,600 square feet of luxury living on over half of an acre of land in an exceptional neighborhood. The estate lives as a 5-bedroom, 3.
Results within 5 miles of Los Altos Hills

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Professorville
1020 Ramona Street
1020 Ramona Street, Palo Alto, CA
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
3280 sqft
1020 Ramona Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Home in Professorville - Located in the heart of Palo Alto - minutes away from Stanford University, Stanford Shopping Center, and the shops on University Ave and Town & Country Village.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Allied Arts
712 Harvard Ave
712 Harvard Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
2642 sqft
Single family homes - Property Id: 173074 New craftsman-style home. Beautifully designed and built, features quality craftsmanship inside and outside with exquisite architectural design.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Barron Park
3883 La Donna Ave
3883 La Donna Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
3268 sqft
3883 La Donna Ave Available 08/01/20 Large Five Bedroom Home in Great Location - Coming soon! Located in the Barron Park neighborhood, this beautiful, five bedroom home is coming available in early August! With easy access to El Camino Real, Hwy

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Lindenwood
96 Parkwood Drive
96 Parkwood Drive, Atherton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
3400 sqft
Luxury Atherton Home on Huge Lot - Come see this stunning home with extensive grounds! On an almost 1 acre lot in the Lindendwood neighborhood, this modern home blends luxury upgrades with outdoor living.

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Midtown Palo Alto
3084 Higgins Place
3084 Higgins Place, Palo Alto, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$10,500
3200 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION! 5 Bed + 5 Ba stunner near Midtown Palo Alto. Great Schools & Location. - This stunning Palo Alto home features 3,000 square feet of living space with a 200 square foot cottage on a 10,450 sq. ft. lot at the end of a cul-de-sac.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Allied Arts
823 College Avenue
823 College Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
4000 sqft
Luxury Living Near Downtown Menlo Park - Available now for a 4-5 month lease. This beautiful home offers the comfort of modern finishes and spacious interiors.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Menlo Oaks
890 Berkeley Avenue
890 Berkeley Avenue, San Mateo County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$24,000
5900 sqft
890 Berkeley Avenue Available 08/01/20 Stunning Home In Menlo Oaks - Stunning modern newly built partially furnished house located in desirable Menlo Oaks neighborhood, available starting August 1, 2020. This luxury spacious 5- bedroom/5.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Crescent Park
1180 Forest Ave
1180 Forest Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
3092 sqft
4 Bedroom Luxury Home with Extra Room - Downstairs "office" can also function as fourth bedroom! This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for a beautiful two-story home in the highly desirable Crescent Park neighborhood.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Menlo Park
1320 Hillview Dr, Menlo Park, CA 94025
1320 Hillview Drive, Menlo Park, CA
5 Bedrooms
$10,500
2200 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Linfield Oaks
300 Sherwood WAY
300 Sherwood Way, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2290 sqft
Rarely available recently remodeled and immaculate home in the coveted neighborhood of Linfield Oaks-close to both downtown Menlo Park and Palo Alto.
Results within 10 miles of Los Altos Hills

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
2350 Alameda de las Pulgas
2350 Alameda De Las Pulgas, Woodside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$11,000
2150 sqft
Large 4-5 bedroom home coming soon! - Enjoy this graceful, private property in Redwood City, complete with large open living room and large backyard patio area.
What to keep in mind when looking for luxury apartments in Los Altos Hills, CA

Luxury apartments in Los Altos Hills offer upscale living and the best amenities. Look for luxury apartments in city centers or popular neighborhoods with swimming pools, fitness center, rooftop terraces, covered parking, and doormen.

Finding luxury apartments in Los Altos Hills can be competitive, but there are usually several apartment complexes to choose from. Consider whether or not the amenities inside the apartment are as desirable as the shared amenities. The pool and tennis courts may look fantastic, but your kitchen could need an update. You should also consider the views and whether or not they fit your idea of luxurious living.

If cost is a factor, but you still want a luxury experience, try renting in a more residential neighborhood away from the action. Luxury apartments in Los Altos Hills will be pricey no matter where you look, but some buildings will be less expensive than others

