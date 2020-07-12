Neighborhood Guide: Long Beach

Check out the top neighborhoods in Long Beach for renting an apartment: Downtown Long Beach, Bixby Park, Central Long Beach and more

Apartment List
/
CA
/
long beach
/
Neighborhoods
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:35 PM
  1. 1. Downtown Long Beach
    See all 164 apartments in Downtown Long Beach
    Verified

    1 of 22

    Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
    55 Units Available
    Downtown Long Beach
    The Crest
    207 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA
    Studio
    $2,203
    657 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $2,231
    720 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,988
    1096 sqft
    Verified

    1 of 11

    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    13 Units Available
    Downtown Long Beach
    Edison
    100 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA
    Studio
    $1,780
    550 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $2,160
    722 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $3,905
    1284 sqft
  2. 2. Bixby Park
    See all 170 apartments in Bixby Park
    Verified

    1 of 69

    Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
    12 Units Available
    Bixby Park
    1900 Ocean
    1900 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
    Studio
    $1,975
    475 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $2,755
    877 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $3,600
    1364 sqft
    Verified

    1 of 1

    Last updated July 12 at 12:08pm
    1 Unit Available
    Bixby Park
    Long Beach Terraces
    1628 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
    Studio
    Ask
    1 Bedroom
    Ask
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,295
    851 sqft
  3. 3. Central Long Beach
    See all 181 apartments in Central Long Beach
    Verified

    1 of 6

    Last updated July 12 at 12:02pm
    1 Unit Available
    Central Long Beach
    2283 Lewis Ave
    2283 Lewis Avenue, Long Beach, CA
    1 Bedroom
    $1,795
    1000 sqft

    1 of 1

    Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
    1 Unit Available
    Central Long Beach
    509 E 21st St
    509 East 21st Street, Long Beach, CA
    1 Bedroom
    $1,495
  4. 4. Belmont Heights
    See all 181 apartments in Belmont Heights
    Verified

    1 of 20

    Last updated July 12 at 12:02pm
    1 Unit Available
    Belmont Heights
    Newport Plaza
    379 Newport Avenue, Long Beach, CA
    1 Bedroom
    $1,550
    675 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    Ask
    Verified

    1 of 10

    Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
    1 Unit Available
    Belmont Heights
    305 Coronado
    305 Coronado Avenue, Long Beach, CA
    Studio
    $1,455
    520 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    Ask
  5. 5. Saint Mary
    See all 168 apartments in Saint Mary
    Verified

    1 of 14

    Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
    6 Units Available
    Saint Mary
    Urban Village
    1081 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA
    Studio
    $1,785
    565 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $2,020
    740 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,355
    991 sqft
    Verified

    1 of 15

    Last updated July 12 at 12:27pm
    1 Unit Available
    Saint Mary
    800 Linden LLC
    800 Linden Ave, Long Beach, CA
    1 Bedroom
    $1,495
    2 Bedrooms
    Ask
All Neighborhoods
Belmont Heights
Bixby Park
Central Long Beach
Dairy
Downtown Long Beach
Saint Mary
SEADIP
Traffic Circle