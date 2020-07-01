Apartment List
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:53 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Clovis, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Clovis renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
36 W. Prescott Ave
36 W Prescott Ave, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2265 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 3 Bath home in Clovis - Stunning home in the gated Kings Crossing. No expense was spared in this beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath home with formal living and dining rooms. Large family with beautiful fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Clovis
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
3 Units Available
Arbor Place
5449 N 10th St, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
937 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments located just minutes from Cal State University at Fresno. Interiors feature washer/dryer hookup and outdoor space. Community is pet-friendly and has a new fitness center.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 1 at 12:29pm
41 Units Available
Cascades
9375 N Saybrook Dr, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly, wooded community dotted with water features. Floor plans have a wood-burning fireplace and attached garage. Amenities include a pool, tennis courts, and basketball court. Near several parks, and minutes from Yosemite Freeway.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 1 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Springs-Fresno
7511 N 1st St, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1366 sqft
Luxurious units include air conditioning, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, pool, and on-site laundry. Conveniently located close to schools and parks.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
1 Unit Available
San Tropez
5270 N San Pablo Ave, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
811 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern, resort-style community is close to public transportation. On-site covered parking, playground, clubhouse, and pool available. Home's feature a private balcony or patio, updated appliances, and spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
4 Units Available
University Plaza
5469 N Cedar Ave, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
870 sqft
Make University Plaza Apartments your destination and enjoy life's simple pleasures! University Plaza Apartments is located in the heart of Fresno just across the Bulldog Stadium.

1 of 3

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
252 W. San Carlos
252 West San Carlos Avenue, Fresno County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1597 sqft
252 W. San Carlos - This gorgeous 4 bedroom rental home is situated on a large lot with mature trees throughout. This home features hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathrooms. Fresh paint and newer light fixtures are also included.

1 of 21

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Sunnyside
5855 E. El Monte Way
5855 East El Monte Way, Sunnyside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1484 sqft
Fresno Sunnyside Home, 3BR/2BA, Built 1960, Ref + Washer/Dryer - Lots of Amenities! - 5855 E.

1 of 14

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington
3303 E Grant Avenue
3303 East Grant Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1400 sqft
Welcome home to this fabulous 3 BD 2 BA home in Fresno! This first-floor unit features gleaming tile and original hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and gigantic windows providing an abundance of natural light.
Results within 10 miles of Clovis
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 1 at 12:05pm
$
3 Units Available
Fig Garden Loop
Phoenix Townhome Apartments
5355 N Valentine Ave, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1420 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Phoenix Townhome Apartments in Fresno. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Tower District
734 E. Peralta Way
734 East Peralta Way, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1676 sqft
3 Bedroom Home For Rent - This charismatic home located between Fresno City College and Fresno High School, has tons of natural light.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Fig Garden Loop
3487 W. Vartikian
3487 West Vartikian Avenue, Fresno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1767 sqft
(Bullard/Figarden) - COMING SOON! - Available the beginning of May. This four bedroom + two bathroom home is located off the Figarden Loop in Northwest Fresno.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Clovis, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Clovis renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

