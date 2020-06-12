/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:03 PM
54 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Clovis, CA
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3031 Austin Lane
3031 Austin Ln, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1750 sqft
- Loma Vista by Wilson Homes is a new neighborhood of single-family homes located within Clovis Unified School District in close proximity to Clovis East High School, Reyburn Intermediate school and Freedom Elementary school.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1536 N Whiteash Ave.
1536 North Whiteash Avenue, Clovis, CA
1536 N Whiteash Ave.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
907 Miami Avenue
907 Miami Avenue, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1378 sqft
907 Miami Ave. (Barstow/Sunnyside) ~ PENDING! - This three bedroom + two bathroom home is located off of Barstow and Sunnyside.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3342 Junipero Ave
3342 Junipero Ave, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1870 sqft
You just found this beautiful new home in Clovis! Don't miss out on being the first to live here! - Update: Move in Special - call us to find out how you can get $300 off your first months rent! Beautiful style meets modern new conveniences in this
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4225 N. Del Rey Ave.
4225 N Del Rey Ave, Clovis, CA
Large home with an open floor plan in the Quail Lake Community. This home offers nice amenities. - Living room, family room, dining room + den all with nice upgrades.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1619 N Monaco Ln
1619 North Monaco Lane, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1650 sqft
Beautiful North Clovis 3/3 - This beautiful European Quarter home offers space for everyone. One bedroom and bath on the main floor. Upstairs offers 2 spacious rooms, including master suite, and additional loft/office and laundry.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2966 Robinwood Avenue
2966 Robinwood Avenue, Clovis, CA
2966 Robinwood Avenue Available 07/01/20 (Temperance & Barstow) ~ COMING SOON! - Available the beginning of July! This beautiful large home offer's five bedrooms, office/game room, four baths, family room, living room, dining room, laundry room and
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3621 Elevations Way
3621 Elevations Way, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1413 sqft
3621 Elevations Way Available 07/13/20 Move In Harlan Ranch Home - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Baths 1413sf, 2 single car garages Upgraded wood look flooring Two-tone paint throughout Patio for outdoor dining (RLNE4764984)
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1712 North Ryan Avenue
1712 North Ryan Avenue, Clovis, CA
1712 N. Ryan Ave- Deauville East - New Granville Home For Rent in Clovis - Gorgeous New Granville home for rent in our prestigious Clovis development; Deauville East.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1886 N Highland Ave.
1886 North Highland Avenue, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1443 sqft
1886 N Highland Ave.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2587 Harvard Ave.
2587 Harvard Avenue, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1242 sqft
COMING SOON!! APPLY NOW! DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS! - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3092 Everglade Ave
3092 Everglade Avenue, Clovis, CA
3092 Everglade Ave Available 07/17/20 Immaculate Home off of Shepherd & Locan - Leo Wilson Home in Immaculate Condition Prime location at Shepherd/Locan Ave 4 Bedrooms / 2 Bath / 3-car Garage 2526 sf of living area on a 8400 sf lot Tile throughout
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
36 W. Prescott Ave
36 W Prescott Ave, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2265 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 3 Bath home in Clovis - Stunning home in the gated Kings Crossing. No expense was spared in this beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath home with formal living and dining rooms. Large family with beautiful fireplace.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1552 Goshen Avenue
1552 Goshen Avenue, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1519 sqft
- This single family home has approximately 1519 square feet with a living room, dining area, carpet flooring, NEW vinyl flooring in kitchen and bathrooms, tile counters, electric range, dishwasher, NEW refrigerator, garbage disposal; fireplace,
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1344 Royalty Way
1344 Royalty Way, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1413 sqft
Loma Vista Elev8ions Community. Kitchen has granite countertops. Lots of cabinet space. The 3 Bedrms are located upstairs. Master suite has a walk-in closet plus a good size bathroom. This is a rental and no pets are allowed.
1 of 33
Last updated October 16 at 10:41pm
1 Unit Available
1816 N Holly Avenue
1816 North Holly Avenue, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2191 sqft
This is a rental. No Section 8. No pets. Beautiful home on large cul-de-sac lot adjacent to park area. Loft ceilings and 8-foot doors. Has 3 bedrooms, den and an office. Gated RV parking area. No carpet. Comes with washer, dryer and refrigerator.
Results within 1 mile of Clovis
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1516 Bright Place
1516 Bright Pl, Fresno County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1652 sqft
Spacious Corner Lot near Pool & Park - Property Id: 181109 Spacious Two-Story CORNER lot. Enjoy only having one neighbor and space for additional parking & next to mailbox. Enjoy walking to the community pool with quick access to the shortcut.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3434 El Dorado Avenue
3434 El Dorado Ave, Fresno County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1900 sqft
3434 El Dorado Avenue Available 06/15/20 Welcome to Loma Vista! - This two-story home was designed by Wilson Homes and offers an open floor plan with a great room, dining area & spacious kitchen w/ island.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
8019 North Paula Avenue
8019 North Paula Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location : NE-Fresno 5bed/3ba double entry doors 2,976sqft 2 car garages in Woodward Park Area for RENT or LEASE OPTION.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2915 E. Eclipse Ave
2915 E Eclipse Ave, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1458 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2Bath in CLovis North School district - Beautiful single level home in Clovis North School district! This home situated on an optimum North/South facing lot has been beautifully maintained by the present owners.
Results within 5 miles of Clovis
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
$
11 Units Available
Springs-Fresno
7511 N 1st St, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1366 sqft
Luxurious units include air conditioning, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, pool, and on-site laundry. Conveniently located close to schools and parks.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:33pm
19 Units Available
Dominion Heights
1164 E Perrin Ave, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1151 sqft
Minutes from Liberty Elementary School. Lots of on-site amenities, including a fitness center, "Central Park" for pets and a clubhouse. Updated apartments with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and USB charger outlets.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3112 N 9th St
3112 North 9th Street, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1430 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5855311)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10582 E Ravenswood Way
10582 East Ravenswood Way, Fresno County, CA
10582 E Ravenswood Way Available 07/01/20 Quail Lake Home for Lease - 4 Bedroom/2 Bath/2 Car Garage Open kitchen/great room concept Extra room for dining room or office at front of home with large bay window New 2 tone paint throughout interior New