/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:17 PM
21 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Clovis, CA
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
254 W. Chennault
254 West Chennault Avenue, Clovis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1458 sqft
Herndon/Peach in Clovis, near Buchanan, shopping & more! - This home offers nice amenities. Close to hwy 168. (RLNE5852002)
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1456 Plymouth Rock Road
1456 Plymouth Rock Way, Clovis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
REMODELED Condo! - This Custom REMODELED single story condo located in the Cape Cod Town-homes community has approximately 1100 square feet with vaulted ceilings, a living room, dining area, vinyl flooring throughout, custom tile flooring in
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3623 Vermont Ln
3623 Vermont Lane, Clovis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1280 sqft
3623 Vermont Ln Available 06/19/20 Harlan Ranch Patio Home Available for Lease! - -European Wathen-Castano Home in Harlan Ranch -Community offers: Parks/Picnic Areas/ Barbeques/Walking and Bike Trails/ Huge Playground and Olympic size pool -Spacious
Results within 1 mile of Clovis
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tarpey Village
1 Unit Available
5453 E. Sussex Way
5453 East Sussex Way, Tarpey Village, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
892 sqft
5453 E. Sussex (Ashlan & Minnewawa) - This charming home has been beautifully remodeled. The kitchen has custom cabinets with self closing drawers, quartz counter tops and very spacious.
Results within 5 miles of Clovis
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
41 Units Available
Cascades
9375 N Saybrook Dr, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly, wooded community dotted with water features. Floor plans have a wood-burning fireplace and attached garage. Amenities include a pool, tennis courts, and basketball court. Near several parks, and minutes from Yosemite Freeway.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
19 Units Available
Dominion Heights
1164 E Perrin Ave, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
939 sqft
Minutes from Liberty Elementary School. Lots of on-site amenities, including a fitness center, "Central Park" for pets and a clubhouse. Updated apartments with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and USB charger outlets.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
$
10 Units Available
Springs-Fresno
7511 N 1st St, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1229 sqft
Luxurious units include air conditioning, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, pool, and on-site laundry. Conveniently located close to schools and parks.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
2 Units Available
Arbor Place
5449 N 10th St, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
937 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments located just minutes from Cal State University at Fresno. Interiors feature washer/dryer hookup and outdoor space. Community is pet-friendly and has a new fitness center.
Verified
1 of 105
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
3 Units Available
University Plaza
5469 N Cedar Ave, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
870 sqft
Make University Plaza Apartments your destination and enjoy life's simple pleasures! University Plaza Apartments is located in the heart of Fresno just across the Bulldog Stadium.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Huntington
1 Unit Available
4719 E. Lowe Ave.
4719 East Lowe Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1116 sqft
Coming soon!! Apply now! **Please do not disturb tenants!** - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
4 Units Available
Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments
5122 East Olive Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$909
OPEN MONDAY SATURDAY 8-5pm APPLICATION FEE $30 PER ADULT This Apartment Features: GATED COMMUNITY *Air Conditioning *Cable Ready *Central Air and Heating *Dishwasher *Fully-equipped Kitchens *Private Balcony or Patio *Refrigerator *Spacious
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6440 N. Remington Ave
6440 North Remington Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1400 sqft
Spacious unit in quiet duplex, 2-car garage, A/C & more! - The amenities are plentiful with this well taken care of unit. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2791124)
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Fig Garden
1 Unit Available
1540 E Austin Way
1540 East Austin Way, Old Fig Garden, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
This is a Rental. No pets. Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with 1 car garage. This is an apartment. Inside laundry hook ups and extra room that can be used as an office.
1 of 19
Last updated March 25 at 10:44am
1 Unit Available
4919 N. Millbrook Avenue #110
4919 North Millbrook Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1275 sqft
REMODELED Condo! - This REMODELED 2-story condo located in the Heritage of Fresno community has approximately 1275 square feet with a living room, dining area, breakfast bar, vinyl flooring, carpet, granite counters, gas range, dishwasher, garbage
Results within 10 miles of Clovis
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 01:06pm
1 Unit Available
Enclave
3274 W Ashlan Ave, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
975 sqft
This gated community offers residents a swimming pool, business center and on-site laundry. Apartments feature air conditioning, fireplaces and a dishwasher. Wilson Park, Lions Skate Park and Westland Shopping Center are all conveniently located nearby.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
Fig Garden Loop
2 Units Available
Phoenix Townhome Apartments
5355 N Valentine Ave, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1258 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Phoenix Townhome Apartments in Fresno. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lowell
1 Unit Available
329 North Glenn Avenue
329 North Glenn Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$950
COMING SOON!! 2 bedroom 1 bath This unit was fulley redone with spacious bedrooms and living room, new bathroom and also a wash room included. We accept Section 8 Application: https://www.hemlane.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6348 N. Palm Avenue
6348 North Palm Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1672 sqft
Spacious Condo For Rent! - AMENITIES INCLUDE: *Community Pool *Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher *Private Patio/ Back Yard *Large Indoor Laundry Room w/ Wash & Dryer *Open Kitchen *Fireplace *Pebble Tech Flooring *Lots of Storage *Huge Living
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
1555 W Boston Avenue
1555 West Boston Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1242 sqft
This is a rental. No pets. Very nice condo in great area with 2-car garage, washer/dryer hookups and lots of storage. $30 application fee required. Water and garbage included.
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Tower District
1 Unit Available
1453 E. La Salle Avenue
1453 East La Salle Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1248 sqft
1453 E. La Salle (Olive/VanNess) - Two bedroom + two bathroom home located near Tower District. The home is located close to shopping with a yard big enough for family gathering, fun and relaxation and entertaining.
1 of 16
Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
Fig Garden Loop
1 Unit Available
5759 N Valentine Avenue
5759 North Valentine Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1200 sqft
This is a rental. Very nice 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo with a one-car garage. No carpet, all wood and vinyl flooring and fresh paint. No Section 8. No pets. Application fee $30.00. First month's rent of $1250.00 and security deposit of $1250.