Apartment List
/
CA
/
clovis
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:08 AM

15 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Clovis, CA

1 of 1

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
254 W. Chennault
254 West Chennault Avenue, Clovis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1458 sqft
Herndon/Peach in Clovis, near Buchanan, shopping & more! - This home offers nice amenities. Close to hwy 168. (RLNE5852002)

1 of 22

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
1456 Plymouth Rock Road
1456 Plymouth Rock Way, Clovis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
REMODELED Condo! - This Custom REMODELED single story condo located in the Cape Cod Town-homes community has approximately 1100 square feet with vaulted ceilings, a living room, dining area, vinyl flooring throughout, custom tile flooring in
Results within 5 miles of Clovis
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
41 Units Available
Cascades
9375 N Saybrook Dr, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly, wooded community dotted with water features. Floor plans have a wood-burning fireplace and attached garage. Amenities include a pool, tennis courts, and basketball court. Near several parks, and minutes from Yosemite Freeway.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
19 Units Available
Dominion Heights
1164 E Perrin Ave, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
939 sqft
Minutes from Liberty Elementary School. Lots of on-site amenities, including a fitness center, "Central Park" for pets and a clubhouse. Updated apartments with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and USB charger outlets.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
$
10 Units Available
Springs-Fresno
7511 N 1st St, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1229 sqft
Luxurious units include air conditioning, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, pool, and on-site laundry. Conveniently located close to schools and parks.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
2 Units Available
Arbor Place
5449 N 10th St, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
937 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments located just minutes from Cal State University at Fresno. Interiors feature washer/dryer hookup and outdoor space. Community is pet-friendly and has a new fitness center.

1 of 22

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
3820 E. Mono Ave.
3820 East Mono Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
668 sqft
COMING SOON!! DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS! - STOP BY, PEEK THROUGH THE WINDOWS AND EXPLORE THE AREA! For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.

1 of 23

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
6440 N. Remington Ave
6440 North Remington Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1400 sqft
Spacious unit in quiet duplex, 2-car garage, A/C & more! - The amenities are plentiful with this well taken care of unit. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2791124)

1 of 10

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
4 Units Available
Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments
5122 East Olive Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$909
OPEN MONDAY SATURDAY 8-5pm APPLICATION FEE $30 PER ADULT This Apartment Features: GATED COMMUNITY *Air Conditioning *Cable Ready *Central Air and Heating *Dishwasher *Fully-equipped Kitchens *Private Balcony or Patio *Refrigerator *Spacious

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Fig Garden
1 Unit Available
1540 E Austin Way
1540 East Austin Way, Old Fig Garden, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
This is a Rental. No pets. Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with 1 car garage. This is an apartment. Inside laundry hook ups and extra room that can be used as an office.

1 of 19

Last updated March 25 at 10:44am
1 Unit Available
4919 N. Millbrook Avenue #110
4919 North Millbrook Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1275 sqft
REMODELED Condo! - This REMODELED 2-story condo located in the Heritage of Fresno community has approximately 1275 square feet with a living room, dining area, breakfast bar, vinyl flooring, carpet, granite counters, gas range, dishwasher, garbage
Results within 10 miles of Clovis

1 of 21

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
6348 N. Palm Avenue
6348 North Palm Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1672 sqft
Spacious Condo For Rent! - AMENITIES INCLUDE: *Community Pool *Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher *Private Patio/ Back Yard *Large Indoor Laundry Room w/ Wash & Dryer *Open Kitchen *Fireplace *Pebble Tech Flooring *Lots of Storage *Huge Living

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
1 Unit Available
1555 W Boston Avenue
1555 West Boston Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1242 sqft
This is a rental. No pets. Very nice condo in great area with 2-car garage, washer/dryer hookups and lots of storage. $30 application fee required. Water and garbage included.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Tower District
1 Unit Available
1453 E. La Salle Avenue
1453 East La Salle Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1248 sqft
1453 E. La Salle (Olive/VanNess) - Two bedroom + two bathroom home located near Tower District. The home is located close to shopping with a yard big enough for family gathering, fun and relaxation and entertaining.

1 of 16

Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
Fig Garden Loop
1 Unit Available
5759 N Valentine Avenue
5759 North Valentine Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1200 sqft
This is a rental. Very nice 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo with a one-car garage. No carpet, all wood and vinyl flooring and fresh paint. No Section 8. No pets. Application fee $30.00. First month's rent of $1250.00 and security deposit of $1250.

Similar Pages

Clovis 2 BedroomsClovis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsClovis 3 BedroomsClovis Apartments with Balcony
Clovis Apartments with GarageClovis Apartments with Hardwood FloorsClovis Apartments with Parking
Clovis Apartments with PoolClovis Dog Friendly ApartmentsClovis Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fresno, CAMerced, CA
Hanford, CAVisalia, CA
Tulare, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Fresno
Merced College