10742 Railroad Avenue

This charming apartment is located on Railroad Ave in Armona and won't last long! You walk into a large living room area connected to the kitchen area. The living rooms and bedrooms have carpet throughout. The kitchen has tile flooring, and wood drawers with composite countertops. There is a dining area in the kitchen as well along with barstool seating along the back of the kitchen counter. The unit comes equipped with a refrigerator and gas stove as well. The rooms are very spacious and they have plenty of closet space. The property has central heat and air, and it's own private patio. Don't miss your chance to take a look!



*Bonus Amenity Included* An additional $10 fee added to the resident's monthly total will be utilized to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



For viewing instructions please contact Rently @ 559-397-0007, viewing hours are from 8:00am-8:00pm 7 days a week.



Be sure to bring the following items if you would like to fill out an application:

1. Valid Driver's License or ID

2. Proof of Income

3. Social Security Card



The Equity Group Inc.

420 North Court St

Visalia CA 93291

559-732-8800



Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $795, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

