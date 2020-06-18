All apartments in Armona
10742 Railroad Avenue

10742 Railroad Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10742 Railroad Avenue, Armona, CA 93202

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This charming apartment is located on Railroad Ave in Armona and won't last long! You walk into a large living room area connected to the kitchen area. The living rooms and bedrooms have carpet throughout. The kitchen has tile flooring, and wood drawers with composite countertops. There is a dining area in the kitchen as well along with barstool seating along the back of the kitchen counter. The unit comes equipped with a refrigerator and gas stove as well. The rooms are very spacious and they have plenty of closet space. The property has central heat and air, and it's own private patio. Don't miss your chance to take a look!

*Bonus Amenity Included* An additional $10 fee added to the resident's monthly total will be utilized to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

For viewing instructions please contact Rently @ 559-397-0007, viewing hours are from 8:00am-8:00pm 7 days a week.

Be sure to bring the following items if you would like to fill out an application:
1. Valid Driver's License or ID
2. Proof of Income
3. Social Security Card

The Equity Group Inc.
420 North Court St
Visalia CA 93291
559-732-8800

Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10742 Railroad Avenue have any available units?
10742 Railroad Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Armona, CA.
What amenities does 10742 Railroad Avenue have?
Some of 10742 Railroad Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10742 Railroad Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10742 Railroad Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10742 Railroad Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10742 Railroad Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Armona.
Does 10742 Railroad Avenue offer parking?
No, 10742 Railroad Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10742 Railroad Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10742 Railroad Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10742 Railroad Avenue have a pool?
No, 10742 Railroad Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10742 Railroad Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10742 Railroad Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10742 Railroad Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10742 Railroad Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10742 Railroad Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10742 Railroad Avenue has units with air conditioning.
