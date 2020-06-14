/
furnished apartments
23 Furnished Apartments for rent in Maumelle, AR
14 Units Available
Lexington Park Apartment Homes
7601 Vestal Blvd, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$744
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$894
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1274 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lexington Park Apartment Homes in North Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Heights
1 Unit Available
1720 North Grant St
1720 North Grant Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$975
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Home In the Heights - Property Id: 117619 Beautiful Antique Rock home in the heights. 2 bedroom home with a 2nd floor large man cave. Man cave, with separate shower and toilet, that can be used as a 3rd bedroom.
Rock Creek
1 Unit Available
2007 Shumate Drive
2007 Shumate Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
824 sqft
*WEST LITTLE ROCK* Beautiful Marlowe Manor 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home Separate Dining Room, 2 Car Garage, And Fenced In Backyard. Partially Furnished. Includes Patio Wood Deck And Neighborhood Pool Across The Street.
River Mountain
1 Unit Available
14211 Taylor Loop Road
14211 Taylor Loop Road, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1290 sqft
This three bedroom house is located in west Little Rock near Cantrell Rd., close to shopping, restaurants and major thoroughfares. It sits on a large tree-shaded lot in the Roberts school district.
Walnut Valley
1 Unit Available
11124 Mara Lynn Road
11124 Mara Lynn Road, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$650
1000 sqft
This two bedroom apartment is located just up the street from Terry Elementary School. It has carpeting, ceiling fans, and window coverings throughout along with Central Heat and Air and Washer/Dryer connections.
Woodland Edge
28 Units Available
The Pointe Brodie Creek
3400 S Bowman Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,116
1034 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1323 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1500 sqft
Here is resort-style living at its best.
47 Units Available
Foothills Apartments
2401 Lakeview Rd, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$676
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$777
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near the Lakewood Village Shopping Center and close to the Little Rock Air Base. Apartments feature balconies, modern appliances and central air. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, dog park and laundry.
John Barrow
1 Unit Available
7 Wynne Cir
7 Wynne Circle, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$775
1270 sqft
- This 3 bedrooms bath and a half home is located in a cul de sac in Little Rock. Fresh paint , furnished kitchen, and a fenced yard and driveway parking await you at this home. Pets allowed. Housing will be considered at this home.
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
1500 Skyline Dr
1500 Skyline Drive, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$900
1020 sqft
- This is a 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home in the Park Hill area. The kitchen is furnished. There is a separate dining room. The large back yard has a deck that is off the kitchen. The home has a single car garage.
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
625 West 35th St.
625 West 35th Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$575
915 sqft
- This two bedroom home is located on 35th street off Camp Robinson in North Little Rock. There are two bedrooms, one bath, furnished kitchen, washer dryer connections, fenced yard, pets allowed, and much more call today for more information.
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
1800 Northwood Dr
1800 Northwood Rd, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$975
1200 sqft
- This updated three bedroom, 2 bath home is located in the Lakewood section of North Little Rock. It has a furnished kitchen, a laundry room and hardwood floors. There is also a fenced yard and a manual opening garage door. Pets allowed.
Oak Forest
1 Unit Available
5121 Charles Bussey Avenue
5121 West Charles Bussey Avenue, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$675
1236 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bath house on a corner lot. House has central heat/air system. Kitchen stove furnished only. Refrigerator on site only. Covered patio on site only. NO PETS allowed at anytime. Housing Tenants accepted.
Central High
1 Unit Available
2000 Rice Street
2000 South Rice Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$450
900 sqft
Clean 2 bedroom house on a huge lot with kitchen stove furnished. Tenant to provide own refrigerator. NO PETS allowed. NO HOUSING TENANTS accepted. Tenant to provide own heating and cooling.
Oak Forest
1 Unit Available
4319 W 13th Street
4319 West 13th Street, Little Rock, AR
4 Bedrooms
$995
1568 sqft
This beautiful four- bedroom home is stunning with a open floor plan. Kitchen is furnished with all stainless steel appliances stove, dish washer, refrigerator, and microwave. All rooms have stained cement floors.
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
4118 B Street
4118 B Street, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1695 sqft
This classic three bedroom Hillcrest home sits on a hill with a wrap-around front porch. It has off-street parking, with a pad in front & in the rear off the alley.
1 Unit Available
104 Audubon Cove
104 Audubon Cove, Sherwood, AR
2 Bedrooms
$675
1056 sqft
*CREDIT/ BACKGROUND CHECKS REQUIRED*. Nice, townhouse style apartment in four-plex unit building. Large living/ dining area opens to spacious, fully furnished kitchen featuring lots of wood cabinetry and formica type counters.
John Barrow
1 Unit Available
2306 Vancouver Dr
2306 Vancouver Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$825
1150 sqft
- Fresh paint and new flooring welcome you home to this three bedroom bath and a half home in Little Rock. There is a furnished kitchen, laundry area, 2 car carport, and much more just waiting. No pets allowed.
1 Unit Available
31 Aloha
31 Aloha Cir, Gibson, AR
3 Bedrooms
$750
988 sqft
- This home is located in the Bamboo Village section of North Little Rock off of Jacksonville Cato Rd. There are 3 bedrooms and one bath. The kitchen is furnished with a dishwasher, microwave and stove. It has been updated in many areas.
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
311 W L Avenue
311 West L Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
This two bedroom house is located in the Park Hill area of North Little Rock, not far from Ridgeroad Middle School. It has been completely remodeled with new paint, carpet and floors.
South End
1 Unit Available
2620 S Izard Street
2620 South Izard Street, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$850
1660 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with a formal living room, formal dining room, laundry room. Kitchen stove furnished only. Tenant to provide own refrigerator.
Westwood Pecan Lake
1 Unit Available
9729 LANEHART Street
9729 Lanehart Road, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$850
1450 sqft
Beautiful brick home with 3 bedrooms on almost an 1/2 acre of land. Property is completely fenced in with all kitchen appliances furnished. Discount on first month's rent. NO PETS ALLOWED!! NO HOUSING TENANTS ACCEPTED!!
1 Unit Available
1407 W 12
1407 West 12th Street, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$475
700 sqft
Clean 1 bedroom, l bath furnished duplex apartment. Tenant pays own gas and electric utilities. Water is paid. Section 8 tenants accepted. NO PETS allowed. Property has space for a stacked washer & dryer and electric window cool/heat unit.
John Barrow
1 Unit Available
8024 W 33 Street
8024 W 33rd St, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom with 1 & 1/2 bath split level home on a huge fenced lot. Bedrooms upstairs and bonus room with 1/2 bath downstairs. Kitchen furnished. No pets allowed inside or outside of property. Section 8 Tenants accepted.
