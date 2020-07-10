/
apartments with washer dryer
52 Apartments for rent in Maumelle, AR with washer-dryer
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
14 Units Available
Highland Pointe of Maumelle
100 Commercial Park Ct, Maumelle, AR
1 Bedroom
$838
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$843
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$870
1083 sqft
Resort-like setting near Lake Valencia Park and I-40. Custom-designed apartment homes. On-site amenities include a pool, garage, coffee bar and 24-hour fitness center. Smoke-free units provided. Minutes from walking trails.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 06:20pm
Contact for Availability
The Villa at River Pointe Drive
8000 River Pointe Dr, Maumelle, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Villa at River Pointe Drive in Maumelle. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
6 Units Available
The Timbers at Maumelle
1500 Union Ct, Maumelle, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$820
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$885
1239 sqft
The Timbers offers beautifully spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location just minutes from highway 40 and Murray Lake.
Results within 1 mile of Maumelle
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
8 Units Available
Lexington Park Apartment Homes
7601 Vestal Blvd, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$754
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1274 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lexington Park Apartment Homes in North Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Maumelle
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 06:31pm
22 Units Available
Stonebridge at the Ranch
1 Stonebridge Cir, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$774
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,324
1455 sqft
Located in Chenal Valley near I-630, I-430 and Highway 10, this complex includes a variety of 1-3 bedroom homes. Amenities include hardwood floors, lofty ceilings, fireplaces, a pool and much more.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 06:29pm
$
7 Units Available
Riverdale
The Everly
2501 Riverfront Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$899
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1027 sqft
Discover The Everly & settle into convenient, affordable apartment living in the heart of the Riverdale area. You are within walking distance to Rebsamen Park & Murray Park. Golf, bike & jogging trails are convenient.
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
11 Units Available
River Mountain
Highland Pointe West Little Rock
5500 Highland Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$865
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$928
1083 sqft
Luxury community with impeccably maintained grounds, pool and gym. Apartments are pet friendly with central air. Location in the heart of West Little Rock conveniently located by the banks of the Arkansas River.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 06:10pm
$
12 Units Available
Rock Creek
Wellington at Chenal
15000 Chenal Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$911
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$971
1050 sqft
Welcome home to Wellington at Chenal Apartments! Our inviting community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings and crown molding, wood-style flooring, brushed nickel light
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
8 Units Available
The Retreat at Chenal
24800 Chenal Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$761
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$856
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,002
1068 sqft
Enjoy the Chenal Valley with quiet living in a setting surrounded by nature. On top of private entries, enjoy a pool, sun deck, fitness center and indoor basketball court as well as patios or balconies.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
5 Units Available
Walnut Valley
Fairfield
1912 Green Mountain Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$565
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fairfield offers a great value in apartment living in the Little Rock area! Enjoy prompt service from our professional staff; we are committed to your comfort.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 06:03pm
36 Units Available
Ridge @ Chenal Valley
5400 Chenonceau Blvd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,079
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1398 sqft
Comfortable homes with large living rooms and stylish finishes. Work out at the on-site gym and relax in the hot tub. Close to great shopping and dining in the Chenal Valley neighborhood.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
21 Units Available
Reservoir
Colony West
1420 Breckenridge Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$620
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$660
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1117 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
8 Units Available
Chenal Pointe at the Divide
6400 The Divide Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$857
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$984
1029 sqft
Nestled Near Pinnacle Mountain State Park and just outside the hustle and bustle of the Capitol, Chenal Pointe at the Divide sets a new standard for apartments.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
10 Units Available
Riverdale
Vantage Point Apartment Homes
2300 Rebsamen Park Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$690
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1375 sqft
Enjoy the best in apartment living at Vantage Point Apartment Homes! Our community offers 1, 2, 3 bedroom apartments and 2 bedroom townhomes in beautiful Little Rock, AR. You’ll find both comfort and convenience at Vantage Point.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
3 Units Available
Walnut Valley
Arbors of Pleasant Valley
2020 Hinson Loop Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$909
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
1149 sqft
Nestled on beautiful Hinson Loop in Little Rock, your dream apartment is waiting for you.
1 of 35
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Rock Creek
Shadow Lake
13111 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$650
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$719
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$977
1220 sqft
Shadow Lake's recently renovated apartments offer a scenic setting, conveniently located near I-430 and I-630, with plenty of shopping/dining. All units include laundry, outdoor space, dishwashers and parking.
1 of 28
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Reservoir
Beacon Hill Apartments
1801 Reservoir Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$615
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
748 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
1 of 1
Last updated September 25 at 07:59pm
Contact for Availability
Walnut Valley
The Bentley
2001 Green Mountain Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$575
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bentley in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 07:27pm
1 Unit Available
Walnut Valley
11001 Beverly Hills Drive
11001 Beverly Hills Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1 sqft
*WEST LITTLE ROCK* Great Home In The Heart Of West Little Rock! This 3 Bedroom And 2 Bath Home Has A Beautiful Stone Exterior, 2-Car Carport And An Open Floor Plan.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Midtown
1919 Georgia Avenue
1919 Georgia Avenue, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$850
1063 sqft
Real Property Management Central AR. To schedule a self-showing call 501=222=1009. .rpmcentralar.com to view pics, video tour, & apply online. Mid-Town Little Rock 2 story town home condo unit overlooking pool and courtyard.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
301 Kings Row Drive
301 Kings Row Drive, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1 sqft
This is a beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo in located West Little Rock. The main living area has hardwood flooring and the bedrooms both have carpet flooring. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
2805 Foxcroft Road
2805 Foxcroft Road, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1364 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath Townhouse is located in Foxcroft Square! The main living area has tile flooring, and the bedrooms have carpet flooring. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Reservoir
1901 Sanford Drive
1901 Sanford Drive, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$700
950 sqft
This property located in the Sturbridge Neighborhood close to Reservoir Rd. and Cantrell Rd. This townhome has two bedrooms, one full bathroom upstairs, and one half bathroom downstairs.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Walnut Valley
315 Malibu Drive
315 Malibu Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1133 sqft
Coming Available Soon. Property Under Remodel. New appliances, New flooring. Property Liability Insurance Required. Renter's Property Liability Insurance Required
