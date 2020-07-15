Apartment List
94 Apartments for rent in Lowell, AR with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Lowell
818 Irelan street
818 Irelan Street, Lowell, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1436 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom house, with quick access to freeway - Property Id: 15338 Cozy, well maintained, centrally located, 3 bedroom house, with quick access to freeway is available for rent. House is: 1,436 sq ft with 3br./ 2 full bath/2 car garage.

Lowell
600 Prairie ST
600 Prairie Street, Lowell, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1587 sqft
Lease $1395.00 per month Security Deposit $1395.00 3 bedroom 2 bath large All brick, gas log fireplace, vaulted ceiling, covered patio, Master bath has two walk in closets and jacuzzi tub - large fenced yard and extra RV parking pad.
Bethel Heights
Chapel Ridge of Springdale
5325 N Oak St, Springdale, AR
1 Bedroom
$650
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$820
1085 sqft
Thank you for visiting Chapel Ridge of Springdale. Our modern apartment homes offer sleek designs, large living spaces, and luxury living with comfort in mind.
Woodland Park
4000 S Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$853
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$953
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1513 sqft
Woodland Park in Rogers, AR features two and three bedroom townhomes and one and two bedroom flats.

6117 S 39th Street
6117 South 39th Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
6117 S 39th Street Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom 2 bath modern style home minutes from the AMP and I-49 !! - Three bedroom two bath home. Modern style home with a nice cozy covered back porch and fenced in yard.

Lowell
317 Eastside Place
317 Eastside Place, Benton County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.3/4 Bath Home ! Minutes from Lowell Downtown ! - Three bedroom one and three quarter bath one story styled home. This home has a very open and private backyard with covered front porch, ideal for entertaining and privacy.

6200 South 57th Street
6200 South 57th Street, Rogers, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2650 sqft
6200 South 57th Street Available 05/01/20 Gorgeous custom home with heated pool - 6200 South 57th Street Rogers, Arkansas is offered by Real Property Management First Choice. Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath is located in a desirable NWA subdivision.
I Street Modern Apartments
4000 SW Modern Way, Bentonville, AR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1051 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at I Street Modern Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Casa Maria
900 E Post Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$650
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Maria in Rogers. View photos, descriptions and more!
Ranch at Pinnacle Point
5900 Stoney Brook Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$713
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1349 sqft
Distinctive apartments in a ranch-style complex with large swimming pool, modern fitness center and private movie theater. Located in Rogers, Arkansas, with a variety of shops and restaurants at the nearby Scottsdale Center.

Downtown Springdale
128 S. Pleasant Street # A
128 South Pleasant Street, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$998
1100 sqft
128 S. Pleasant Street # A Available 07/20/20 Brand new construction in Springdale 3 bedrooms 3 baths!!! - Brand new construction in Springdale, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths!!! all kitchen appliances included.

804 S 54 PL
804 South 54th Place, Rogers, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3033 sqft
Gorgeous home in the Hunters Run Subdivision. Features include 4 bedrooms, Master downstairs with full bath, walk in shower, jetted tub and huge walk in closet. 1/2 bath downstairs. Formal and informal dining. 3 bedrooms upstairs with full bath.

6202 Sage DR
6202 W Sage Dr, Rogers, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2158 sqft
Wonderful 4 bed & 2.5 bath house in an upscale neighborhood! Granite in kitchen and all bathrooms, real wood floors, huge cov patio, community pool. 2 miles from Pinnacle Promenade! Bentonville Public Schools! Bonus room! Privacy wood fence!

408 E Summerwood CT
408 Summerwood Court, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1433 sqft
This great home in Rogers is a split 3/2 floorpan with a large master. Master bathroom has double sinks, walk-in shower and large jetted tub. The large living area has a gas fireplace and leads into a large eat-in kitchen.

Pinnacle Country Club
83 W Champions BLVD
83 Champions Boulevard, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
4100 sqft
FABULOUS GOLF FRONT HOME IN THE PRESTIGIOUS PINNACLE COUNTRY CLUB! FULLY REMODELED, THIS 3 BEDROOM/3 FULL & 2 HALF BATH LUXURY HOME OFFERS BEAUTIFUL ARCHITECTURAL DETAILS AND OVERLOOKS PINNACLE’S 2ND GREEN WITH 3 FAIRWAYS COMING TOGETHER CREATING

5723 Stoney Brook RD
5723 Stoney Brook Road, Rogers, AR
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
4398 sqft
Beautiful space for office or a home. Excellent location near Pinnacle Hills Promenade. It is close to shopping, restaurants and I -49. Zoned Commercial. $15.00 NNN Lease. 5 Offices, 3.

Peaks
2731 Kilimanjaro WY
2731 West Kilimanjaro Way, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1550 sqft
Brand New Executive Rentals in the heart of NWA close to the best shopping, dining, and entertainment. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, all appliances, nice back patio for entertaining, great floorplan with many upgrades.

1201 SW Westbury Place
1201 Southwest Westbury Place, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2419 sqft
1201 SW Westbury Place Available 08/01/20 *1201 SW Westbury Place*** - Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath home in Lochmoor subdivision on cul-de-sac.

Peaks
2729 Kilimanjaro WY
2729 West Kilimanjaro Way, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1550 sqft
Nice Executive Rentals in the heart of NWA close to the best shopping, dining, and entertainment. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2.

Peaks
2735 Kilimanjaro WY
2735 West Kilimanjaro Way, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1550 sqft
Executive Rental in prime location in Northwest Arkansas! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, open floor plan. Includes stainless appliances, carpet and tile flooring, pantry and large master bath. 2 car garage. Back patio.

Apple Spur
3402 Hemlock ST
3402 West Hemlock Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1653 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath all-brick home in Cambridge Park subdivision. NEW FAUX-WOOD FLOOR IN LIVING ROOM AND NEW CARPET in bedrooms. Ceramic tile in kitchen, dining room, breakfast nook & bathrooms. Ceiling fans throughout, blinds, many windows.

407 39th PL
407 North 39th Place, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1849 sqft
Brick home in Forest Park with nice HARDWOOD floors in living room, dining/bonus room, master bedroom and hallway. Recently-new carpet in 3 bedrooms. Center island and lots of storage in kitchen, open to 2nd dining area.

6113 Noble ST
6113 W Noble St, Rogers, AR
6 Bedrooms
$2,650
3307 sqft
Custom one owner, all brick home located in family friendly Liberty Bell North. This amazing home lies on a spacious landscaped corner lot. Boasts 6 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, formal dining, office/Den, and additional flex/workout room.

Har Ber Meadows
437 Founders Park DR
437 Founders Park Drive East, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1628 sqft
Charming Row home in Harbor Meadows, walking distance to park and lake and Community pool. This 2628 sq ft home features 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Bath, 2 car detached garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Lowell, AR

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lowell renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

