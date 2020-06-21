All apartments in Jonesboro
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

3906 Hill

3906 Hill Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3906 Hill Dr, Jonesboro, AR 72401

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4 Bed 2 Bath - This is a 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Nettleton Schools. The inviting family room has a fireplace and acid stained concrete floors that extend into kitchen & dining area. Great kitchen w/abundant stained cabinetry, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. Master suite features a tray ceiling, neutral carpet, double vanities and a jetted tub. Other amenities include a two car garage, laundry room, covered porch & landscaping. No HUD, No Pets For more information go to 870rentals.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5830796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3906 Hill have any available units?
3906 Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jonesboro, AR.
What amenities does 3906 Hill have?
Some of 3906 Hill's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3906 Hill currently offering any rent specials?
3906 Hill isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3906 Hill pet-friendly?
No, 3906 Hill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jonesboro.
Does 3906 Hill offer parking?
Yes, 3906 Hill does offer parking.
Does 3906 Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3906 Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3906 Hill have a pool?
No, 3906 Hill does not have a pool.
Does 3906 Hill have accessible units?
No, 3906 Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 3906 Hill have units with dishwashers?
No, 3906 Hill does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3906 Hill have units with air conditioning?
No, 3906 Hill does not have units with air conditioning.
