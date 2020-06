Amenities

Great Location. Close to everything! - MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE. This cozy 3 bed 2 bath home is in a great neighborhood right off Nettleton and behind Red Wolf. With carpeting in living room and bedrooms you are sure to keep those toes from getting cold. The new roof will help you to sleep soundly knowing the storm will stay outside. With furnished full size washer and dryer you can relax in the comfort of your living room while laundry is being done. No more trips hauling laundry back and forth to the laundry mat, mom's, or your friends. All major kitchen appliances are furnished so all you need to bring is food! Check us out at www.OnQProperties.com



(RLNE4895172)