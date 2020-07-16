All apartments in Jonesboro
Find more places like 1104 Citizen.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jonesboro, AR
/
1104 Citizen
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

1104 Citizen

1104 Citizen Street · (870) 206-4408
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jonesboro
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1104 Citizen Street, Jonesboro, AR 72401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1104 Citizen · Avail. Sep 1

$1,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1092 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
cable included
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
cable included
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
1104 Citizen Available 09/01/20 Two Bed, One Bath, Cable and Internet Included - Only a short distance from the historic Jonesboro downtown, this home is presently being remodeled in a quiet part of midtown and right next to the International Studies Magnet School in the Jonesboro school district and will be available September 1st, 2020. With 2 Bed, 1 Bath and 1092 square feet, it comes with internet and cable included in the price. The home is pet friendly for up to two pets with no breed restrictions. All utilities can be included for $150 per month and the unit can be fully furnished for an additional $300 per month. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $40 credit and background check. Call Russ at 870-206-4408 with any questions.

(RLNE4959047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Citizen have any available units?
1104 Citizen has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1104 Citizen have?
Some of 1104 Citizen's amenities include pet friendly, cable included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 Citizen currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Citizen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Citizen pet-friendly?
Yes, 1104 Citizen is pet friendly.
Does 1104 Citizen offer parking?
No, 1104 Citizen does not offer parking.
Does 1104 Citizen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 Citizen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Citizen have a pool?
No, 1104 Citizen does not have a pool.
Does 1104 Citizen have accessible units?
No, 1104 Citizen does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Citizen have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 Citizen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1104 Citizen have units with air conditioning?
No, 1104 Citizen does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1104 Citizen?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Caraway Commons Apartments
3308 Caraway Commons Dr
Jonesboro, AR 72404
Willow Creek Apartments
6 Willow Creek Ln
Jonesboro, AR 72404

Similar Pages

Jonesboro 3 BedroomsJonesboro Apartments with Parking
Jonesboro Dog Friendly Apartments
Jonesboro Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Memphis, TN
Paragould, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity