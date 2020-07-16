Amenities

pet friendly cable included recently renovated some paid utils internet access furnished

1104 Citizen Available 09/01/20 Two Bed, One Bath, Cable and Internet Included - Only a short distance from the historic Jonesboro downtown, this home is presently being remodeled in a quiet part of midtown and right next to the International Studies Magnet School in the Jonesboro school district and will be available September 1st, 2020. With 2 Bed, 1 Bath and 1092 square feet, it comes with internet and cable included in the price. The home is pet friendly for up to two pets with no breed restrictions. All utilities can be included for $150 per month and the unit can be fully furnished for an additional $300 per month. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $40 credit and background check. Call Russ at 870-206-4408 with any questions.



(RLNE4959047)