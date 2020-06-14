Apartment List
12 Apartments for rent in Johnson, AR with gym

Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Johnson
13 Units Available
The Woods at Johnson Mill
3906 Celeste Dr, Johnson, AR
1 Bedroom
$715
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$842
1002 sqft
Luxurious apartments have walk-in closets, washers and dryers, and a resort-style pool. Located close to freeways, shopping and restaurants. Community amenities include a gym and clubhouse.
Results within 1 mile of Johnson
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Johnson
13 Units Available
Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$999
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1452 sqft
Situated less than one mile from Steele Crossing in Fayetteville's retail district. Premium 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community that boasts amenities like a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Johnson
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
Mount Sequoyah South
19 Units Available
Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1538 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Backwater Cove Apartments in Fayetteville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:00am
23 Units Available
Keystone Crossing
1517 Electric Ave, Springdale, AR
Studio
$570
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$685
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
942 sqft
A modern community with full kitchens and newer appliances. Large living areas with walk-in closets in each home. On-site pool, basketball court, business center and playground. Coffee bar provided.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Park Apartments
998 Pine Avenue, Benton County, AR
1 Bedroom
$815
696 sqft
Highland Park Apartments - This is a stock unit for Highland Park. Unit assigned will not be this specific unit.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
995 Pine AVE
995 Pine Ave, Springdale, AR
1 Bedroom
$800
696 sqft
Just finished New Construction. First class workout room and swimming pool, community room wiht a dog park. Conveniently located near shopping, parks and easy to I49. Granite countertops, full size washer and dryer with Stainless appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Asbell
1 Unit Available
2504 W Cornerstone PL
2504 West Cornerstone Place, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1650 sqft
4 bedroom / 2 bath house with a 2 car garage that is great for roommates. Bedrooms are all the same size, there is no master bedroom. House located 2 miles from the University off Porter Rd. On the U of A bus route - Orange.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
609 W Dickson ST Unit #608
609 West Dickson Street, Fayetteville, AR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1560 sqft
Simplified living situated in the heart of Fayetteville’s entertainment district. A spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo offers an open kitchen, living, and dining floorplan included in 1,560 heated sq ft.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Asbell
1 Unit Available
2532 W Cornerstone PL
2532 West Cornerstone Place, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1650 sqft
4 bedroom / 2 bath house with a 2 car garage that is great for roommates. Bedrooms are all the same size, there is no master bedroom. House located 2 miles from the University off Porter Rd. On the U of A bus route - Orange.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
796 N Malbec RD
796 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2005 sqft
This 2 year old home has it all - 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms, a community pool, lawn care, and an open floor plan in the main living area! Downstairs is the kitchen, laundry room, walk-in pantry, dining room, and master bedroom with a walk-in
Results within 10 miles of Johnson
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Woodland Park
4000 S Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$839
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodland Park in Rogers, AR features two and three bedroom townhomes and one and two bedroom flats.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
Bethel Heights
10 Units Available
Chapel Ridge of Springdale
5325 N Oak St, Springdale, AR
1 Bedroom
$620
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$899
1085 sqft
Thank you for visiting Chapel Ridge of Springdale. Our modern apartment homes offer sleek designs, large living spaces, and luxury living with comfort in mind.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Johnson, AR

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Johnson renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

