1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:25 PM
17 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Jacksonville, AR
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
1300 Plummer Street
1300 Plummer Drive, Jacksonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$395
550 sqft
Economical apartment, water & lawn care included in rent. Tenant pays electric and gas. Central heat & air. Refrigerator and stove included. No pets allowed.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
120 South Elm Street
120 South Elm Street, Jacksonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$350
500 sqft
Economical one bedroom apartment, located across the street from the Jacksonville Senior Center. Tile flooring through out. Water included in the rent. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
1308 West Main Street
1308 West Main Street North, Jacksonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$575
550 sqft
Located on main street in Jacksonville. Refrigerator, stove, & dishwasher included. Electric, water, gas, & trash included in rent. Central heat & air. Pets allowed. One pet under 25 lbs, with a non-refundable $250.00 pet fee.
Results within 5 miles of Jacksonville
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
The Retreat at Sherwood
100 Manson Rd, Sherwood, AR
1 Bedroom
$687
958 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated September 25 at 07:59pm
Contact for Availability
Greystone Woods Townhomes
15351 Highway 5, Lonoke County, AR
1 Bedroom
$605
573 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Greystone Woods Townhomes in Lonoke County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Jacksonville
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 06:12pm
Downtown Argenta
18 Units Available
THRIVE Argenta
111 East 4th Street, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$875
719 sqft
Our luxury community is located in the heart of the Argenta Arts District in North Little Rock. THRIVE is a living experience unlike any other.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Little Rock
15 Units Available
Block 2 Lofts
115 E Markham St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$775
776 sqft
Come explore Block 2 Lofts, an urban historic high-rise community in the heart of Little Rock’s River Market district. Our community’s sleek design and contemporary features were built with your comfort in mind.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
47 Units Available
Foothills Apartments
2401 Lakeview Rd, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$676
767 sqft
Conveniently located near the Lakewood Village Shopping Center and close to the Little Rock Air Base. Apartments feature balconies, modern appliances and central air. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, dog park and laundry.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
$
Lakewood
3 Units Available
Icon Lakewood
2400 McCain Blvd, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$799
713 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with oversized closets, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a fitness center and clubhouse, among other amenities. Close to I-285.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated September 25 at 06:23pm
Downtown Little Rock
Contact for Availability
Argenta Homes
1402 Cumberland Street, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$525
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Argenta Homes in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 04:32pm
1 Unit Available
4704 E Broadway
4704 East Broadway Street, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$600
1 sqft
*NORTH LITTLE ROCK!!* 1 Bedroom And 1 Bathroom Duplex Features New Vinyl Flooring Installed In Kitchen, Wood Floors In All Other Areas, And New Electrical Panel Installed.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 04:32pm
1 Unit Available
4706 E Broadway
4706 East Broadway Street, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$750
1 sqft
*NORTH LITTLE ROCK!!* 1 Bedroom And 1 Bathroom Duplex Features Vinyl Flooring, Refrigerator Included.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Little Rock
1 Unit Available
922 Cumberland St
922 Cumberland Street, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$725
700 sqft
Available 06/30/20 Large 1 Bedroom apartment in downtown (8-plex) - Property Id: 205866 Beautiful, large one bedroom apartment with hardwood floors and lots of closet space in an 8-plex building. Central heat and air. Laundry building on property.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Downtown Little Rock
1 Unit Available
700 E 9th
700 East 9th Street, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$850
691 sqft
Totally updated end unit! Incredible view's of the city! Granite countertops in the Kit.
1 of 6
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
Argenta
1 Unit Available
117 College Park Circle
117 College Park Circle, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$425
600 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex Home Available Now!! GRANITE COUNTERTOPS!! - Are you looking for a NICE and AFFORDABLE Duplex Home? Look no further! Available NOW is a 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex Home.
1 of 6
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1405 W. Long 17th St
1405 West Long 17th Street, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$395
600 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex in North Little Rock. Lawn Care included in Rent! - Come see this perfect 1BR 1BA duplex in North Little Rock today! Lawn care is provided free. This HOME is move in ready, bedrooms are spacious.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
1407 W 12
1407 West 12th Street, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$475
700 sqft
Clean 1 bedroom, l bath furnished duplex apartment. Tenant pays own gas and electric utilities. Water is paid. Section 8 tenants accepted. NO PETS allowed. Property has space for a stacked washer & dryer and electric window cool/heat unit.
