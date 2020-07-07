29 Odessa Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Available July 1. Nice 3 bedroom home is practically on the corner of Iroquois close to schools and Hwy 62/412. New septic. Includes carport storage and shed in rear. Has wood burning fireplace. Large kitchen with lots of counter/cabinet space. Laminate flooring in kitchen/living/dining/laundry, carpet in bedrooms. No neighbors in site-surrounded by woods. Month to Month lease (house also listed for sale). Central Propane heat, propane cook stove & propane water heater. Applications required age 18+