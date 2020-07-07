All apartments in Cherokee Village
29 Odessa Drive
29 Odessa Drive

29 Odessa Drive · No Longer Available
29 Odessa Drive, Cherokee Village, AR 72529

carport
fireplace
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
carport
parking
Available July 1. Nice 3 bedroom home is practically on the corner of Iroquois close to schools and Hwy 62/412. New septic. Includes carport storage and shed in rear. Has wood burning fireplace. Large kitchen with lots of counter/cabinet space. Laminate flooring in kitchen/living/dining/laundry, carpet in bedrooms. No neighbors in site-surrounded by woods. Month to Month lease (house also listed for sale). Central Propane heat, propane cook stove & propane water heater. Applications required age 18+

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

