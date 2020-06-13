All apartments in Cabot
15 Lauren Cove
15 Lauren Cove

15 Lauren Cove · No Longer Available
Location

15 Lauren Cove, Cabot, AR 72023

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 bedroom 2 bath home available in Magness Creek. Privacy fenced back yard. Eat in kitchen & formal dining area. Lease terms 12 months, $1400 deposit, $35 app fee. Pets are case by case basis. Apply online at c21prjxrentals.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Lauren Cove have any available units?
15 Lauren Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cabot, AR.
What amenities does 15 Lauren Cove have?
Some of 15 Lauren Cove's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Lauren Cove currently offering any rent specials?
15 Lauren Cove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Lauren Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Lauren Cove is pet friendly.
Does 15 Lauren Cove offer parking?
Yes, 15 Lauren Cove does offer parking.
Does 15 Lauren Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Lauren Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Lauren Cove have a pool?
No, 15 Lauren Cove does not have a pool.
Does 15 Lauren Cove have accessible units?
No, 15 Lauren Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Lauren Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Lauren Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Lauren Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Lauren Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
