Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:34 PM

31 Apartments for rent in Bryant, AR with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Bryant means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your ne...

Last updated July 22 at 09:27 PM
1 Unit Available
4317 Stillman Loop
4317 Stillman Loop, Bryant, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1 sqft
*BRYANT*Nice Home In The Springhill Manor Subdivision! This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home Features A Huge Driveway And Open Front Porch.
Results within 5 miles of Bryant

Last updated July 22 at 09:27 PM
1 Unit Available
17024 Congo Ferndale Road
17024 Congo Ferndale Road, Saline County, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1 sqft
*WEST LITTLE ROCK* $100 OFF RENT FOR MILITARY AND FIRST RESPONDERS!! Large Home In Far West Little Rock! This 4 Bed And 1.5 Bath Home Features A Large Shaded Yard, Unfinished Basement, And Wood Floors Throughout! Land And Barn Not Included.

Last updated July 22 at 09:27 PM
1 Unit Available
576 Atkins Road
576 Atkins Road, Avilla, AR
3 Bedrooms
$970
1 sqft
*ALEXANDER*LOCATED IN THE COUNTRY PLACE SUBDIVISION! Nice Modular Home Located In A Country Setting With A Fully Fenced In Yard!! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Includes A Washer, Dryer, Stove, And Dishwasher! Tenant Must Provide Quarterly Pest Control.

Last updated April 17 at 05:28 PM
1 Unit Available
3573 Terrace Hill Courts
3573 Terrace Hill Ct, Benton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1 sqft
*TERRACE HILL COURT NEIGHBORHOOD*All Electric Newly Built Home!! This 3 Bed And 2.5 Bath Home Features A Fenced In Backyard And One Car Garage. The Kitchen Features An Electric Range,Dishwasher And Disposal.

Last updated April 12 at 07:33 PM
1 Unit Available
12601 County Line Road
12601 County Line Road, Shannon Hills, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1 sqft
*ALEXANDER* Large Home In Bryant School District!! This 4 Bed And 3.5 Bath Home Features Two Living Areas, A Large Yard, And A Two Car Garage. DIRECTIONS: I-30 to SW Hospital exit, go over overpass, Left on Service Rd.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
21 Units Available
Reservoir
Colony West
1420 Breckenridge Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$620
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$660
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1117 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:21 PM
20 Units Available
Pinnacle Park at Chenal Valley
16401 Chenal Valley Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$869
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,318
1250 sqft
Design meets comfort here with numerous upgrades available such as vaulted ceilings and fireplaces. Resort-style amenities include coffee bar, internet cafe, outdoor fireplace for relaxing and a community surrounded by luscious greenery.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:21 PM
12 Units Available
Rock Creek
Carrington Park
1801 Champlin Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$893
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1403 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have gourmet kitchens featuring oak cabinets and white appliances. Executive business center on-site. Easy access to Little Rock via Interstates 430 and 630.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:21 PM
7 Units Available
Briarwood
Briarwood Apartments
801 S Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$549
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1036 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Briarwood Apartments in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:13 PM
14 Units Available
Rock Creek
Wellington at Chenal
15000 Chenal Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$917
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$934
1050 sqft
Welcome home to Wellington at Chenal Apartments! Our inviting community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings and crown molding, wood-style flooring, brushed nickel light
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
24 Units Available
Woodland Edge
The Pointe Brodie Creek
3400 S Bowman Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,187
1034 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1323 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,922
1500 sqft
Here is resort-style living at its best.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
18 Units Available
Reservoir
Towne Oaks Apartments
9300 Treasure Hill Road, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$530
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$910
1355 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
8 Units Available
Landmark Apartments
16000 Rushmore Ave, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$937
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1326 sqft
Landmark Apartments, making a name for themselves in Little Rock. Landmark is easily recognizable as one of the premier places to live in Central Arkansas. Landmark Apartments is the ideal place to live, work, and play.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Walnut Valley
Fairfield
1912 Green Mountain Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$639
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fairfield offers a great value in apartment living in the Little Rock area! Enjoy prompt service from our professional staff; we are committed to your comfort.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:38 PM
20 Units Available
Boyle Park
Parham Pointe
1500 Parham Pointe Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$752
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1072 sqft
WELCOME TO PARHAM POINTE APARTMENTS Our one and two bedroom apartment homes offer the comfort and convenience of suburban living. Parham Pointe is a gated community that features a swimming pool, gardens, and a clubhouse.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
Walnut Valley
Arbors of Pleasant Valley
2020 Hinson Loop Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$979
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
1149 sqft
Nestled on beautiful Hinson Loop in Little Rock, your dream apartment is waiting for you.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
1 Unit Available
Walnut Valley
Bowman Heights Apartments
420 Markham Mesa Pl, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$690
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. ???????Experience the finest in convenient living in Little Rock, Arkansas at Bowman Heights Apartments.
Verified

Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
Walnut Valley
Turtle Creek
601 Napa Valley Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$618
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$764
925 sqft
Contemporary homes with fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a dog park, tennis court and gym. Close to I-430 for convenient transportation.
Verified

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Rock Creek
Shadow Lake
13111 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$650
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$719
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$977
1220 sqft
Shadow Lake's recently renovated apartments offer a scenic setting, conveniently located near I-430 and I-630, with plenty of shopping/dining. All units include laundry, outdoor space, dishwashers and parking.
Verified

Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
Reservoir
Beacon Hill Apartments
1801 Reservoir Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$615
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
748 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

Last updated September 25 at 06:44 PM
Contact for Availability
Reservoir
Brook Valley
1100 Brookside Drive, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$544
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
862 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brook Valley in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated September 25 at 07:59 PM
Contact for Availability
Walnut Valley
The Bentley
2001 Green Mountain Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$575
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bentley in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 22 at 09:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Walnut Valley
11001 Beverly Hills Drive
11001 Beverly Hills Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1 sqft
*WEST LITTLE ROCK* Great Home In The Heart Of West Little Rock! This 3 Bedroom And 2 Bath Home Has A Beautiful Stone Exterior, 2-Car Carport And An Open Floor Plan.

Last updated July 22 at 09:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper Baseline
10 Rocco Drive
10 Rocco Drive, Little Rock, AR
4 Bedrooms
$835
1 sqft
*SOUTHWEST LITTLE ROCK*CUTE HOME IN THE OULETTAS SUBDIVISION! This Home Includes Stove, Refrigerator, Central Heat And Air! It Is On A Level Lot And Is Minutes Away From Hospitals, Shopping and Schools! DIRECTIONS: Get on I-630 E, Follow I-630 E and
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Bryant, AR

Finding apartments with a pool in Bryant means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Bryant could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

