3521 Justice Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage carpet refrigerator

FOUR BEDROOM | TWO BATHROOM - Right in between Rogers and Springdale this homes in nestled back off of 71 Business in a quite neighborhood. Located in our Heritage Heights community in Bethel Heights, conveniently centered in Northwest Arkansas.This home would be perfect for anyone who commutes to Walmart, JB Hunt, or Tyson for work!



The home includes a laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups, two car garage, landscaping, and a spacious open floor plan with luxury vinyl plank in the common areas and brand new carpet in the bedrooms.



Springdale School District!

Pet Friendly!



Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program!!!



