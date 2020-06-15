All apartments in Bethel Heights
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

3521 Justice Drive

3521 Justice Drive · (800) 314-4490
Location

3521 Justice Drive, Bethel Heights, AR 72764
Bethel Heights

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3521 Justice Drive · Avail. now

$1,280

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1476 sqft

Amenities

FOUR BEDROOM | TWO BATHROOM - Right in between Rogers and Springdale this homes in nestled back off of 71 Business in a quite neighborhood. Located in our Heritage Heights community in Bethel Heights, conveniently centered in Northwest Arkansas.This home would be perfect for anyone who commutes to Walmart, JB Hunt, or Tyson for work!

The home includes a laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups, two car garage, landscaping, and a spacious open floor plan with luxury vinyl plank in the common areas and brand new carpet in the bedrooms.

Springdale School District!
Pet Friendly!

Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program!!!

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

(RLNE5669796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3521 Justice Drive have any available units?
3521 Justice Drive has a unit available for $1,280 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3521 Justice Drive have?
Some of 3521 Justice Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3521 Justice Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3521 Justice Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3521 Justice Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3521 Justice Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3521 Justice Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3521 Justice Drive does offer parking.
Does 3521 Justice Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3521 Justice Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3521 Justice Drive have a pool?
No, 3521 Justice Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3521 Justice Drive have accessible units?
No, 3521 Justice Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3521 Justice Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3521 Justice Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3521 Justice Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3521 Justice Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
