Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3475 Justice Drive

3475 Justice Drive · (800) 314-4490
Location

3475 Justice Drive, Bethel Heights, AR 72764
Bethel Heights

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3475 Justice Drive · Avail. Aug 17

$1,250

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1476 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3475 Justice Drive Available 08/17/20 *Pre-Leasing* Four Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing*

Available to view August 17th!

Come check out this cute rental home in our Heritage Heights Community. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a great floor plan making entertaining easy. This home is located near major dining, schools, and companies!!!

We are pet friendly!

Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent.

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

(RLNE5913964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3475 Justice Drive have any available units?
3475 Justice Drive has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3475 Justice Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3475 Justice Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3475 Justice Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3475 Justice Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3475 Justice Drive offer parking?
No, 3475 Justice Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3475 Justice Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3475 Justice Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3475 Justice Drive have a pool?
No, 3475 Justice Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3475 Justice Drive have accessible units?
No, 3475 Justice Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3475 Justice Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3475 Justice Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3475 Justice Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3475 Justice Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
