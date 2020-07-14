All apartments in Benton County
Find more places like Highland Park Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Benton County, AR
/
Highland Park Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:58 AM

Highland Park Apartments

998 Pine Avenue · (479) 755-9457
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

998 Pine Avenue, Benton County, AR 72734

Price and availability

VERIFIED 15 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed/ 1 bath flat 998 Pine Avenue - 105 · Avail. now

$815

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Highland Park Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
pool
bbq/grill
accessible
parking
gym
e-payments
key fob access
online portal
playground
smoke-free community
Highland Park Apartments - This is a stock unit for Highland Park. Unit assigned will not be this specific unit. Questions? Please give us a call!

Pet Policy: $300 non-refundable pet deposit when applicable + $25/mo pet rent; Two pet limit per unit, 50 pounds maximum for 1 pet, if two pets combined weight must not exceed 35 pounds. No vicious breeds allowed. Additional refundable security deposit is required if cat is not declawed. Max of 2 pets per unit. Please check with office to confirm if pet is approvable.

(RLNE5348527)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $350
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $25
restrictions: 50 lbs weight limit; Aggressive breeds not allowed
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $25
restrictions: Non-declawed cat requires additional refundable security deposit (per cat)
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Highland Park Apartments have any available units?
Highland Park Apartments has a unit available for $815 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Highland Park Apartments have?
Some of Highland Park Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Highland Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Highland Park Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Highland Park Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Highland Park Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Highland Park Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Highland Park Apartments offers parking.
Does Highland Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Highland Park Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Highland Park Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Highland Park Apartments has a pool.
Does Highland Park Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Highland Park Apartments has accessible units.
Does Highland Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Highland Park Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Highland Park Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Highland Park Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Highland Park Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Casa Maria
900 E Post Rd
Rogers, AR 72758
Woodland Park
4000 S Dixieland Rd
Rogers, AR 72758
Chapel Ridge of Springdale
5325 N Oak St
Springdale, AR 72764
I Street Modern Apartments
4000 SW Modern Way
Bentonville, AR 72712
Tanglewood Townhomes
1301 E Central Ave
Bentonville, AR 72712
Buckeye Crossing
3900 Southwest Buckeye Street
Bentonville, AR 72712
Town Square Apartments
203 Rose Garden Lane
Bentonville, AR 72712
Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments
501 E Centerton Blvd
Centerton, AR 72719

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Springfield, MOBentonville, ARRogers, ARFayetteville, ARSpringdale, ARJoplin, MOPryor Creek, OKNixa, MOCenterton, AR
Vinita, OKJohnson, ARBella Vista, AROzark, MOFarmington, ARRepublic, MOLowell, ARBranson, MOGentry, AR
Gravette, ARBethel Heights, ARSiloam Springs, ARPrairie Grove, ARTahlequah, OKWebb City, MOVan Buren, ARFort Smith, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of ArkansasDrury University
Evangel UniversityOzarks Technical Community College
Missouri Southern State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity