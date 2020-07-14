Highland Park Apartments

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $350
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $25
restrictions: 50 lbs weight limit; Aggressive breeds not allowed
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $25
restrictions: Non-declawed cat requires additional refundable security deposit (per cat)
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.