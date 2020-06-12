/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:37 PM
155 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bella Vista, AR
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8 Leland
8 Leland Ln, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
8 Leland Available 08/15/20 Charming New Construction 3 Bedroom Home - 3 bed, 2.0 bath, 1400 sqft, $1,350 Charming New Construction home in Bella Vista adjacent to trails! Spacious flat lot with wooded views.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
18 Longleat LN
18 Longleat Lane, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1369 sqft
Clean and ready to go! Home has a new roof, new gutters, fresh paint through out, new carpet in bedrooms and attractive tile in other areas. Living room has a gas log Fireplace. New exterior doors with sliding door to rear deck.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
23 Sandwick DR
23 Sandwick Drive, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1636 sqft
A Bella Vista country charmer! 3 bedroom 2 bath w/ new laminate wood flooring throughout main living areas! Privacy awaits you with this large backyard oasis! Enjoy the deck overlooking the beauty of Bella Vista! Small pet negotiable w/increased
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
43 Annabell LN
43 Annabell Lane, Bella Vista, AR
Very Nice 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3500 sq ft Home in Rockingham Subdivision.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Avondale
1 Unit Available
5 Moe CIR
5 Moe Circle, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$950
1008 sqft
Nicely remodeled home in the Avondale Subdivision. Features include 3 bedrooms 1 bath. New flooring, carport, and storage area.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3 Rutland DR
3 Rutland Drive, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2600 sqft
Beautiful 3BR plus Bonus, 2½BA executive home! Walking Distance to Lake Britney. Features of this home are an open floor plan, large kitchen w/granite counters , pantry & island bar.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
73 Pimlico DR
73 Pimlico Drive, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1827 sqft
Beautiful brick home with large, covered back deck. Master bath boasts his/hers walk-in closets, jacuzzi tub and walk-in shower. Jack and Jill bathroom for other two bedrooms. Half bath for guests. Lovely wood floors in living and dining room.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
19 Neffwood LN
19 Neffwood Lane, Bella Vista, AR
Beautifully remodeled home with all appliances. Wood flooring, leathered granite kitchen counters and stainless steel appliances. Updated and stylish bathrooms. Painted concrete floor in garage. Sunroom. Family room with fireplace. Workshop.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2 Bentley LN
2 Bentley Lane, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2008 sqft
Beautiful Townhome overlooking the #1 fairway of Kingswood Golf Course. Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Master is upstairs, 2 bedrooms downstairs. 2 levels with awesome views from both sun rooms.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
26 Cullen Hills DR
26 Cullen Hills Drive, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1277 sqft
Located in the Highlands Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home with open floor plan. Home has granite counter tops , stainless steel appliances. Nice deck overlooking large back yard.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
41 Britten CIR
41 Britten Circle, Bella Vista, AR
For more information, contact Melanie McKane at (479) 283-4603. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/rogers/1146898 to view more pictures of this property. Great townhouse in Bella Vista.
1 of 60
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
54 Pimlico Drive
54 Pimlico Drive, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2524 sqft
***54 Pimlico*** - Level lot on Lake Windsor 4 bed, 3 bath, completely remodeled. Custom designed kitchen and baths, wide plank hand scraped flooring and new appliances.
1 of 24
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
6 Bellingham LN
6 Bellingham Lane, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1550 sqft
Adorable Bella Vista cottage above the Back 40 mountain bike trail. Enjoy a coffee and the gorgeous view from the sunroom. Quick access to all of the Bella Vista amenities. Updated with new floors and finishes throughout. Quiet cul-de-sac.
1 of 19
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
Avondale
1 Unit Available
4 Pratt LN
4 Pratt Lane, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2573 sqft
Great family home with room to spread out. Kitchen has granite counters, open to living room featuring wood burning fireplace and wood floors. Lower level has 3/4 bath and could serve as a fourth bedroom or game room.
Results within 1 mile of Bella Vista
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3901 NW Creekstone BLVD
3901 Northwest Creekstone Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1909 sqft
GORGEOUS TOWN-HOME THAT FEATURES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, FRENCH DOORS, RUSTIC BEAMED CEILINGS,GAS LOG FIREPLACE, HI-PRO WINDOWS/INSULATION, SURROUND SOUND,BUILT INS WITH TONS OF STORAGE,LAWN CARE INCLUDED, CONVENIENT ACCESS TO 549, AND WALKING
Results within 5 miles of Bella Vista
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:55pm
8 Units Available
Tanglewood Townhomes
1301 E Central Ave, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$920
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tanglewood Townhomes in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
11531 Oakhills DR
11531 Oak Hills Dr, Benton County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2066 sqft
Enjoy the 5 quiet wooded acres of this home, while still being a close drive to all Bentonville has to offer.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Centerpoint
1 Unit Available
1661 Edinburgh DR
1661 Edinburgh Dr, Centerton, AR
For more information, contact Melanie McKane at (479) 283-4603. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/rogers/1143875 to view more pictures of this property. Brand new home in Morningside Estates, close to schools. 4 bed 2.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
218 Copper Oaks Dr
218 Copper Oaks Drive, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Available 07/03/20 Spacious Gorgeous Duplex in Centerton - Property Id: 298525 Beautiful subdivision in Centerton is offered for rent by TZ Real Estate.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1000 Oak Wood Ln
1000 Oakwood Ln, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Available 07/03/20 Spacious gorgeous duplex in great neighborhood - Property Id: 297852 Beautiful subdivision in Centerton is offered for rent by TZ Real Estate.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Centerpoint
1 Unit Available
613 Bliss Circle
613 Bliss Circle, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1149 sqft
613 Bliss Circle Available 07/01/20 Three Bedroom 2 Bath Home on Circle Drive - This three bedroom two bath brick home with two car garage is an adorable house.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2709 SW Tanglewood Ave
2709 Southwest Tanglewood Avenue, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1798 sqft
2709 SW Tanglewood Ave Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home on Corner Lot - Beautiful four bedroom 2 bathroom home on corner lot close to Walmart home office, restaurants, and shopping. Home has split floor plan with galley style kitchen.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
107 Alder Street
107 Alder St, Benton County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1425 sqft
107 Alder Street Available 07/02/20 ***107 Alder Street*** - View the Virtual tour at the following link: https://view.ricohtours.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sienna at Cooper's Farm
1 Unit Available
1710 Sunrise Cir.
1710 Sunrise Cir, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1845 sqft
New Home in Quiet Neighboorhood! - (RLNE5831573)
Similar Pages
Bella Vista 2 BedroomsBella Vista 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBella Vista 3 BedroomsBella Vista Apartments with Balcony
Bella Vista Apartments with GarageBella Vista Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBella Vista Apartments with ParkingBella Vista Apartments with Pool