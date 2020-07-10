/
apartments with washer dryer
20 Apartments for rent in Trussville, AL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
144 Yvonne Street
144 Yvonne Street, Trussville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1165 sqft
144 Yvonne Street Available 07/15/20 Great 3 Bedroom Home in Trussville - **COMING SOON*** This comfy 3 bathroom 2 bath home has wonderful hardwood floors throughout the home. Stone, Wood-burning fireplace in living room.
Results within 1 mile of Trussville
Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
$
14 Units Available
Liberty Highlands
Somerset at Trussville
3539 Mary Taylor Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$907
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1039 sqft
The layouts at Somerset at Trussville Apartments, community design and amenities are top of the line. You'll be able to pick the floor plan that fits your taste by choosing from our several studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom layouts.
Results within 5 miles of Trussville
Last updated July 11 at 12:18am
8 Units Available
Apple Valley
Magnolia Court
32 Westchester Ct, Center Point, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1076 sqft
Magnolia Court Apartments, where we offer Luxury Living at Affordable Prices. Our property is located in Center Point, just moments from major highways and interstates as well as Metro bus stop service.
Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Livingston Oaks
5401 Livingston Oaks Cir, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$780
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1280 sqft
Extravagance you can afford! There's a special feeling and warmth about the place you call home. The team at Livingston Oaks is committed to creating that perfect sense of home.
Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Bridlewood
Carson Landing
741 15th Ct NW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1102 sqft
Welcome home!
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2244 2nd Place NE
2244 2nd Place Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$860
Remodeled home available for rent in Center Point! HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! Deposit Pending!!! - **LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 4/15/2020 AND PAY 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT ON A 13-MONTH LEASE*** Charming, newly remodeled one level brick home for rent on a
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2412 4th St NW
2412 4th Street Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$745
1224 sqft
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, vinyl flooring in the kitchen and the bathroom. The unit has a living room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
350 Royal Oaks Drive
350 Royal Oaks Dr, Moody, AL
1 Bedroom
$975
577 sqft
Private, completely finished one bedroom , one bath apartment with large shower unit Security cameras and lighting with high speed internet, and cable It has a fully equipped kitchen with washer and dryer All utilities included
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
7426 Frisco Ave Unit # 120
7426 Frisco Avenue, Leeds, AL
2 Bedrooms
$595
For Rent - (RLNE1871612)
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
South Eastlake
8433 4th Avenue South
8433 4th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1148 sqft
East Lake / 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Deposit Special of $450.00!!! - This house will rent quickly. This is nice 3 Bedroom 1 Full Bath house with Hardwood floors in the Den, Foyer and Dining Room.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1232 Rose Lynn Ln
1232 Rose Lynn Lane, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
3 Beds & 1.5 Baths House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - Sign a lease by the end of the month and get a FREE 50-inch T.V.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1127 Avalon Drive
1127 Avalon Dr, Moody, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
Home for rent in Moody! 3D Virtual Tour Available! See Description for Details!! AVAILABLE NOW!!! Deposit Pending!!! - ** Want to view this home from the comfort of your couch? Simply copy and paste the link below into your browser to view
Results within 10 miles of Trussville
Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
32 Units Available
Retreat at Mountain Brook
4816 Sharpsburg Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1090 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1546 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1738 sqft
The Retreat at Mountain Brook offers a unique mix of Southern charm and modern convenience.
Last updated July 10 at 02:39pm
10 Units Available
Crestline
The Union at Cooper Hill
1423 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
925 sqft
Units with open living and dining areas in an urban setting near I-20 and downtown Birmingham. Convenient and close to grocery stores, restaurants and shopping.
Last updated April 23 at 12:21am
20 Units Available
Crestwood South
Tapestry Park
801 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,067
1306 sqft
Ideally situated between I-20 and I-459. Stylish apartment homes with a designer kitchen, carpet, hardwood floors and private laundry facilities. Community includes a clubhouse, a pool, trash valet, bocce court and a fitness center.
Last updated July 11 at 01:35am
1 Unit Available
Kingston
1315 46th Way North
1315 46th Way North, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$725
1080 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Washer This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, vinyl flooring in the kitchen and tile in the bathroom.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
905 Park Lane
905 Park Lane, Fultondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1054 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in Fultondale! - Great 1 level home in residential neighborhood on a flat lot just 10 minutes from downtown Birmingham. Hardwood floors throughout living areas, vinyl in kitchen and tile in bathrooms.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
4345 WILDERNESS CT
4345 Wilderness Ct, Mountain Brook, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Spacious 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo in Mountain Brook! Easy walk to Cherokee Bend Elementary. Updated condo features a great floor plan, granite counters, beautiful hardwood & tile floors.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
713 Goldenrod Dr
713 Goldenrod Drive, Gardendale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1075 sqft
713 Goldenrod Dr Available 05/01/20 1 Level Home Close to Shopping (Gardendale) - One Level Living withing 2 Miles of Shopping. 3 Car Covered Parking....2 Car Main Level + 1 Car Carport. Hardwoods in Living Room, Dining Room, and All 3 Bedrooms.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
14 MEMORY LN
14 Memory Lane, Mountain Brook, AL
4 Bedrooms
$4,350
This home is conveniently located near Crestline Village, features over 3,000sf (per tax record), and is very well appointed.
