16 Apartments for rent in Pike Road, AL with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Pike Road offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike rid... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
100 Waterscapes Dr
100 Waterscapes Drive, Pike Road, AL
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
4300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Immaculate Home in Gated Community - Property Id: 317799 Beautiful, well kept home, hard wood floors throughout; spacious master bedroom with private sitting room with study, granite countertops throughout, spacious kitchen with

1 Unit Available
9183 White Poplar Circle
9183 White Poplar Cir, Pike Road, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1850 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! - Welcome to this prestigious home located at 9183 White Poplar Circle! This home is nestled away in one of the coveted neighborhoods of Pike Road.
Results within 1 mile of Pike Road

1 Unit Available
8721 Lindsey Ln
8721 Lindsey Lane, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1465 sqft
Available the end of April. Lovely 3beds/2bath brick home located in Ryan Ridge Place subdivision on the East Side of Montgomery. Amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, central air and heat.
Results within 5 miles of Pike Road
11 Units Available
Elevate 5050
5050 Bell Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$890
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$937
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$994
1438 sqft
Luxurious units offer fireplaces, washer/dryer hookups and patios or balconies. Community includes car wash area, gym and media room. Located close to schools, I-85 and the Montgomery Zoo.
3 Units Available
Sturbridge Commons
8700 Seaton Blvd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$776
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$911
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elevate your lifestyle at Sturbridge Commons!Named one of the Best of the Best Apartment Communities by the Reader's Choice Awards and the River Region Apartment Association, Sturbridge Commons offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes
37 Units Available
Verandas at Mitylene
8850 Crosswinds Circle, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$897
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$942
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,077
1327 sqft
Just minutes from area shops. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, media center, and a separate business center. Fabulous landscaping with a large pool, grill area, and car wash area.
12 Units Available
Verandas at Taylor Oaks
7701 Taylor Oaks, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$977
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1327 sqft
Just off Route 271. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each home. On-site dog park, playground, and pool area. Hot tub, media room, and updated gym on-site.
13 Units Available
Tapestry on Vaughn
3201 Watchman Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$733
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1340 sqft
Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, a playground, coffee bar, and bike storage. Near several K-12 schools.
8 Units Available
Peppertree Apartments
8201 Vaughn Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1151 sqft
Spacious apartments with vaulted ceilings, arched windows and wood-burning fireplaces. Lakeside living with ample amenities including a fitness center, fountain area, tennis court and grilling area. Pet-friendly. Near AMC Classic Festival Plaza 16.
6 Units Available
Halcyon Park Apartments
7880 Taylor Park Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,018
1200 sqft
Walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and extra storage. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, a playground, pool, and a 24-hr fitness center. Pet-friendly. Near universities, the East Chase shopping center, and Vaughn Park.

1 Unit Available
1841 Young Farm Road
1841 Young Farm Road, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1446 sqft
**Coming Soon 7-30-20!!!! 3 bed 2 bath home located in young farm** - This is a 3 bed 2 bath home with carpet and tile floors, bathrooms have been updated, comes with matching appliances and washer and dryer.

1 Unit Available
2632 Oxford Drive
2632 Oxford Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
2256 sqft
2632 Oxford Drive Available 07/30/20 2632 Oxford Drive - Welcome home to 2632 Oxford Drive! This beautiful 3bedroom/2bath home sits on a large lot with mature trees in a wonderful Montgomery neighborhood! The main living area has beautiful brick

1 Unit Available
1130 Stafford Drive
1130 Stafford Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1390 sqft
HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS AS OF 8/6/20. NEW WOOD FLOORING HAS BEEN INSTALLED, NEW PHOTOS WILL BE TAKEN ONCE TEANTS VACATE . 3 bed, 2 bath home located just off Ray Thorington Rd. in the Thorington Trace neighborhood.
Results within 10 miles of Pike Road

1 Unit Available
1218 Noremac Road
1218 Noremac Road, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1508 sqft
**3 Bed 2 Bath off Perry Hill** - This home is a 3 bed 2 bath with a bonus room off the side. Home has fresh paint, hardwood floors, new fixtures. Comes with Stackable washer and dryer, Fridge, Gas stove/oven, and dishwasher.

1 Unit Available
3745 Honeysuckle Ct
3745 Honeysuckle Court, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1200 sqft
This cute brick home is located in the Dalraida area. It has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Nice covered porch with mature trees in the front yard. The backyard is fenced in and has 2 detached sheds for your convenience. Washer and dryer included.

1 Unit Available
3338 Cottonwood Dr
3338 Cottonwood Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1395 sqft
Super Cute 3 bed 1.5 bath brick home with a sun-room and large fenced yard.
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Pike Road offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Pike Road. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Pike Road can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

