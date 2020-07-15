Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:17 PM

16 Apartments for rent in Pike Road, AL with garages

Pike Road apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
9755 Farnham Dr
9755 Farnham Drive, Pike Road, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2272 sqft
9755 Farnham Dr - Beautiful home located in the desirable neighborhood of Lochshire has many great features. The spacious open den features wood floors, gas log fireplace and a large picture window. The separate dining room also has wood floors.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
9183 White Poplar Circle
9183 White Poplar Cir, Pike Road, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1850 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! - Welcome to this prestigious home located at 9183 White Poplar Circle! This home is nestled away in one of the coveted neighborhoods of Pike Road.
Results within 1 mile of Pike Road

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
8800 Stoneridge Place
8800 Stoneridge Place, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1664 sqft
8800 Stoneridge Place Available 09/01/20 8800 Stoneridge Place (Available 9/1/20) - If you are looking for a patio home that requires very little yard maintenance that is sitting on a corner lot with a double garage then this might be the house for
Results within 5 miles of Pike Road
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
15 Units Available
Tapestry on Vaughn
3201 Watchman Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$733
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1340 sqft
Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, a playground, coffee bar, and bike storage. Near several K-12 schools.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 16 at 12:04 AM
36 Units Available
Verandas at Mitylene
8850 Crosswinds Circle, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$960
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1327 sqft
Just minutes from area shops. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, media center, and a separate business center. Fabulous landscaping with a large pool, grill area, and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
6 Units Available
Peppertree Apartments
8201 Vaughn Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$885
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with vaulted ceilings, arched windows and wood-burning fireplaces. Lakeside living with ample amenities including a fitness center, fountain area, tennis court and grilling area. Pet-friendly. Near AMC Classic Festival Plaza 16.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
10 Units Available
Elevate 5050
5050 Bell Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$875
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$978
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$994
1438 sqft
Luxurious units offer fireplaces, washer/dryer hookups and patios or balconies. Community includes car wash area, gym and media room. Located close to schools, I-85 and the Montgomery Zoo.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
7 Units Available
Legends at Taylor Lakes
100 Legends Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1506 sqft
Luxurious apartments with 24 hour gym, business center, social activities and pampering pet spa! Online payments to facilitate easier rent pay. Black appliances, huge walk-in closets and big garden tubs in every bathroom.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Sturbridge Commons
8700 Seaton Blvd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$908
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elevate your lifestyle at Sturbridge Commons!Named one of the Best of the Best Apartment Communities by the Reader's Choice Awards and the River Region Apartment Association, Sturbridge Commons offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
3925 Claiborne Circle
3925 Claiborne Circle, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1404 sqft
This is a lovely home with beautiful curb-appeal! It has a 2 car garage, new carpeting throughout, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and new appliances.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
6018 Gildenfield Ct
6018 Gildenfield Court, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1700 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in the quiet neighborhood of Fairfield. This home has hardwood floors. The kitchen is updated. The home also has a cozy screened in sunroom.

1 of 33

Last updated June 1 at 09:40 AM
1 Unit Available
8312 Chadburn Crossing
8312 Chadburn Crossing, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3084 sqft
8312 Chadburn Crossing Available 07/01/19 STURBRIDGE - CHADBURN CROSSING - Beautiful and elegant home with crown molding, custom woodwork, tile in foyer, hardwood in formal living room, formal dining room and open area, brick flooring in casual

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
8609 Melbourne Circle
8609 Melbourne Cir, Montgomery, AL
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3295 sqft
8609 Melbourne Circle - Welcome Home to your dream home!!!! This beautiful two story brick home has tons of space. There is plenty of open space which encompasses the living room with a fireplace, dining room, and eat in kitchen area.
Results within 10 miles of Pike Road

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
484 Planters Road
484 Planters Road, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1684 sqft
- THIS IS A MUST SEE! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on a corner lot and features a separate living and formal dining area, large laundry area, fully fenced backyard with outside storage, A DOUBLE GARAGE WITH ELECTRIC DOOR WITH

1 of 30

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
19 Brantwood Drive
19 Brantwood Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1691 sqft
Brick & Beautiful 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home in Montgomery! - You Won't Want to Miss This Brick Beauty! This 3 Bedroom home features Living Room with fireplace & built-in bookshelves, Wood Floors throughout living areas & bedrooms, Bright Kitchen

1 of 11

Last updated May 4 at 11:11 AM
1 Unit Available
3618 Woodhill Road
3618 Woodhill Road, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2034 sqft
This is a lovely home with beautiful curb-appeal in the very desirable neighborhood of Dalraida! The great room and dining room are large with a wood burning fireplace for those cold winter nights.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Pike Road, AL

Pike Road apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

