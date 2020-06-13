Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

51 Apartments for rent in Pike Road, AL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Last updated June 13
30 Units Available
The Grove at Stone Park
160 Stone Park Blvd, Pike Road, AL
1 Bedroom
$899
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1525 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1536 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community. Community amenities include saltwater pools, fitness center, clubhouse, sauna and tanning beds, and dog park. Apartment units feature fully equipped kitchens, vaulted ceilings and more.
Results within 1 mile of Pike Road

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
9307 Turnberry Park Drive
9307 Turnberry Park Drive, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,585
1809 sqft
9307 Turnberry Park Drive Available 07/01/20 New Park - 9307 Turnberry Park Drive - Beautiful 4 BR/2 BA home in New Park.
Results within 5 miles of Pike Road
Last updated June 13
136 Units Available
The Fields Carriage Hills
3364 Fountain Ln, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$490
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$619
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$772
1632 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door, you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated June 13
58 Units Available
The Fields One Center
4220 Strathmore Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$455
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$540
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$630
1174 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door, you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated June 13
$
9 Units Available
Verandas at Taylor Oaks
7701 Taylor Oaks, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$849
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,237
1327 sqft
Just off Route 271. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each home. On-site dog park, playground, and pool area. Hot tub, media room, and updated gym on-site.
Last updated June 13
$
34 Units Available
Magnolia Terrace
155 Sylvest Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$660
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
990 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Magnolia Terrace in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13
26 Units Available
Verandas at Mitylene
8850 Crosswinds Circle, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$971
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,014
1327 sqft
Just minutes from area shops. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, media center, and a separate business center. Fabulous landscaping with a large pool, grill area, and car wash area.
Last updated June 13
13 Units Available
Elevate 5050
5050 Bell Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$932
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$897
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1438 sqft
Luxurious units offer fireplaces, washer/dryer hookups and patios or balconies. Community includes car wash area, gym and media room. Located close to schools, I-85 and the Montgomery Zoo.
Last updated June 13
8 Units Available
Tapestry on Vaughn
3201 Watchman Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$733
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1340 sqft
Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, a playground, coffee bar, and bike storage. Near several K-12 schools.
Last updated June 13
$
5 Units Available
Sturbridge Commons
8700 Seaton Blvd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$834
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$852
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elevate your lifestyle at Sturbridge Commons!Named one of the Best of the Best Apartment Communities by the Reader's Choice Awards and the River Region Apartment Association, Sturbridge Commons offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
The Mark
5701 E Shirley Ln, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near dozens of restaurants, I-85 and lots of shopping options. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and parking. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, private patio/balcony and extra storage.
Last updated June 10
3 Units Available
Legacy at The Lake
1421 Stonehenge Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$579
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$679
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$799
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy at The Lake in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13
5 Units Available
Halcyon Park Apartments
7880 Taylor Park Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$780
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,018
1200 sqft
Walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and extra storage. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, a playground, pool, and a 24-hr fitness center. Pet-friendly. Near universities, the East Chase shopping center, and Vaughn Park.
Last updated June 13
18 Units Available
Legends at Taylor Lakes
100 Legends Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$855
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1506 sqft
Luxurious apartments with 24 hour gym, business center, social activities and pampering pet spa! Online payments to facilitate easier rent pay. Black appliances, huge walk-in closets and big garden tubs in every bathroom.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
204 Navajo Drive
204 Navajo Drive, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2160 sqft
This is a VERY NICE home with beautiful curb-appeal, located in the very desirable neighborhood of Arrowhead! The home has new vinyl plank flooring, new carpet and updated bathrooms. The bedrooms are spacious with plenty of light.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
6578 Luxembourg Circle
6578 Luxembourg Circle, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2350 sqft
This is a beautiful home with loads of character. Situated in a well established neighborhood, this home has many upgrades.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2609 Burkelaun Drive
2609 Burkelaun Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
2118 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
3120 Ravenwood Drive
3120 Ravenwood Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1232 sqft
3120 Ravenwood Drive Available 08/24/20 COMING SOON! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent in Virginia Estates! When entering the family room you notice the fireplace and low maintenance floors.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
3222 Elsberry Road
3222 Elsberry Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$700
1508 sqft
3222 Elsberry Road Available 07/30/20 3222 Elsberry Road - Welcome Home to 3222 Elsberry Road! This is a charming 3bedroom/1bath home in the Elsmeade Community! The home features a relaxing front and back porch area and a fully fenced backyard.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2981 Moorcroft Drive
2981 Moorcroft Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1320 sqft
Cut Brick Home! - Over 1,300 square feet, the chance to relax freely doesn't end with the covered patio. In fact, it continues throughout the decently-sized 3 bedrooms with ample closet space and the large bonus room found at the rear of the home.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
3925 Strathmore Drive
3925 Strathmore Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1800 sqft
3925 strathmore Drive - Welcome home to 3925 Strathmore Drive! This beautiful 3bedroom/2bath home has been wonderfully updated with new light fixtures and fresh paint that accentuate its many nice features and natural light.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
6220 Wares Ferry Road
6220 Wares Ferry Road, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1144 sqft
6220 Wares Ferry Road Available 07/30/20 6220 Wares Ferry Road - Welcome Home to 6220 Wares Ferry Road! This 3bedroom/2bath home is ready for you to call it home. The large living room opens up to the dining area in the eat-in kitchen.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1866 Gatewood Dr
1866 Gatewood Drive, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1926 sqft
1866 Gatewood Dr will be available soon! $1100/mo! Fire up the grill! This home has a covered and uncovered deck. Fresh paint throughout. Contact us to view your future home.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
7130 Wyngrove Dr.
7130 Wyngrove Drive, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
3300 sqft
This 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom home is set on a beautiful lot with double balconies overlooking the water of Wynlakes. A walkout upper balcony and lower level porch is perfect for entertaining and everyday living.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Pike Road, AL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Pike Road renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

