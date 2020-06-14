/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:18 PM
53 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pelham, AL
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:58pm
5 Units Available
The Huntley
100 Huntley Apartment Dr, Pelham, AL
1 Bedroom
$920
921 sqft
Located in the heart of Alabama, Huntley Apartments offers you an ambiance of relaxed charm in a beautiful setting. Nestled in the Alabama hillside with several acres of grass and trees, the Huntley offers something for everyone.
Results within 1 mile of Pelham
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Riverchase Trails
1000 Riverchase Trl, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$888
832 sqft
Located near I-65 with controlled access. The community features two pools, a fitness center, and lots of green space. Each unit includes architectural features, tiled sunrooms, and large windows. Designer features throughout.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 07:09pm
18 Units Available
700 Riverchase
700 Garden Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$816
856 sqft
Recently renovated units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a fireplace. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, 24-hr laundry, pool, and a playground. Easy access to Highway 150, US 31, and US 280.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
30 Units Available
Summerchase at Riverchase
100 Summerchase Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$895
806 sqft
Minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Sun-drenched apartments with eight-foot windows and views of city lights. Recently renovated units include hardwood floors and fireplace. Community features pool and dog park.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
22 Units Available
Ridge Crossing
100 Tree Crossing Parkway, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$764
688 sqft
Huge apartments with hardwood floors. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. Recently renovated. Tenants have access to community racquetball, tennis court, and media room. Quiet neighborhood near Cahaba River.
Results within 5 miles of Pelham
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
45 Units Available
The Falls and Woods of Hoover
3900 Galleria Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$744
848 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Chace Lake Villas
98 Chace Lake Pkwy, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$741
709 sqft
Spacious apartments with access to 24-hour fitness center, car care center, tennis court, basketball court and outdoor pool. Resort-like environment conveniently located near Riverchase Galleria.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
14 Units Available
The Kenzie Apartment Homes
4501 Old Caldwell Mill Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$881
916 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Kenzie Apartment Homes in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
Retreat at Greystone I
201 Retreat Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,198
862 sqft
New premier community in north Shelby offers open floor plans, kitchen islands, granite counters, fireplace, wood flooring, walk-in closets, private entry from garage. Enjoy green community, salt-water pool, controlled access, and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
47 Units Available
The Avenues of Inverness
3100 Heatherbrooke Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$721
724 sqft
Easy access to I-65 and I-459 for getting around all of Birmingham. Many floor plans available. Residences include fireplaces, breakfast bars and more. Pet friendly with free Wi-Fi hotspots and gym.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
The Outlook at Greystone
7278 Cahaba Valley Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
789 sqft
One- to three-bedroom Birmingham apartment homes featuring walk-in closets, pantries and city views. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a dog park and a pool. Near highways 280 and 119, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
The Trails at Cahaba River
801 Cahaba Forest Cv, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$819
803 sqft
Just moments from the Target shopping center and Inverness Plaza, this community has a great location and offers residents a fitness center and two swimming pools. Apartments feature walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
The Point at Oak Mountain
1 Stonecrest Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$910
850 sqft
Beautiful location in the Greystone area close to shops and dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with in-home washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 07:06pm
22 Units Available
Kenley
10 Kenley Way, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$935
1042 sqft
Comfortable apartments with a fireplace and ceiling fans. Tenants get access to a pool, gym and tennis court. Pet-friendly. Easy access to US Route 280. Close to Oak Mountain State Park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
31 Units Available
Abbey at Riverchase
3708 Lodge Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$795
768 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off I-65 and Highway 31. Residents enjoy patios or balconies, hardwood floors and black appliances. Community offers fitness center, pools and game room.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Retreat at Rocky Ridge
1000 Autumn Wood Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$745
760 sqft
The Retreat apartment homes have contemporary kitchens with granite-inspired countertops and black appliances. There is a state-of-the-art fitness center and basketball courts on-site. Easy access to shopping and entertainment venues.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
Vestavia Reserve
2300 Reserve Trail, Vestavia Hills, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
797 sqft
Welcoming community in the heart of Vestavia Hills and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Well-appointed apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and stainless steel fixtures. Enjoy the pool, gym and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 05:23am
8 Units Available
Wildwood Apartment Homes
601 Wildbrook Ln, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$755
1000 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood floors and a fireplace. Beat the heat in the pool during hot days. Easy access to I-65. Near shopping, dining and entertainment at the Riverchase Galleria.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
24 Units Available
4700 Colonnade
4700 Colonnade Pl, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
865 sqft
Experience your new home. In person, virtual, and self-guided tours are happening now.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
38 Units Available
Abbey at Inverness
1000 Hunt Cliff Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$799
741 sqft
Located just minutes from Highway 820, I-459 and the Summit. Residents enjoy cyber cafe, free Wi-Fi, pools and fitness center. Units feature custom cabinetry, granite countertops and gourmet kitchen.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Inverness Cliffs
100 Inverness Cliffs Drive, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$808
878 sqft
Walk-in closets, ceiling fans, extra storage, and a fireplace. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, business center, and dog park. Pet-friendly. Twenty minutes to downtown Birmingham.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
29 Units Available
Latitude at Riverchase
550 Hampton Park Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$745
722 sqft
Looking for Birmingham's best location? Look no further than Latitude at Riverchase.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:15pm
26 Units Available
Colony Woods
2000 Colony Park Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$880
784 sqft
A fantastic community with ample luxury. Apartments feature a fireplace, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Available furnished. On-site tennis court, pool, gym and a fire pit. Trash valet and package receiving available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:09pm
12 Units Available
Cahaba Grandview
2800 Riverview Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$935
864 sqft
Landscaped community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, resort-style pool, and resident clubhouse. Units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, wood-plank flooring, and raised ceilings.
Similar Pages
Pelham Apartments with BalconyPelham Apartments with GaragePelham Apartments with GymPelham Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, AL
Margaret, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALTalladega, ALFairfield, ALPleasant Grove, ALLincoln, ALMidfield, ALOxford, ALGrayson Valley, AL