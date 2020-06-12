18 Apartments for rent in Oxford, AL with balcony

Apartment List
1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
57 Access Road
57 Access Rd, Oxford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1481 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home - This cozy home is located minutes from I-20 and the Oxford Exchange. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with a one car garage. There is hardwood floors throughout the living, dining, and kitchen.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
33 Rosemary Lane
33 Rosemary Ln, Oxford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
33 Rosemary Lane - Single level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on large corner lot with covered back porch and circle drive.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3647 McIntosh Road
3647 Mcintosh Road, Oxford, AL
4 Bedrooms
$975
3647 McIntosh Road - Split level, 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with fresh paint and new flooring throughout. Featuring a living room, dining room, kitchen with range, fridge and dishwasher. Upper level has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.
Results within 1 mile of Oxford

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
51 Bee Cove Road
51 Bee Cove Rd, Calhoun County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
51 Bee Cove Road Available 07/15/20 51 Bee Cove NEWLY REDUCED PRICE ! White Plains Anniston Area - 51 Bee Cove !! 51 Bee Cove !!!!!!!!! White Plains Anniston Area Just a short distance from Golden Springs and the Oxford Exchange.
Results within 5 miles of Oxford

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
220 E 30th Street
220 E 30th St, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$750
220 30th Street - Single level, 2 bedroom, 1 and 3/4 bath home featuring bonus room, living room, kitchen with gas range, fridge, and breakfast area. Second bedroom is a suite with private half bath and walk-in shower in bedroom.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
617 Tillman Avenue
617 Tillman Ave, West End-Cobb Town, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
4 Bedrooms
Ask
617 Tillman Avenue - One level, spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home featuring a living room, dining room, kitchen with electric range and fridge, den with decorative fireplace and french doors out to large deck, large room with pool table, large double

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2625 CALLAHAN LANE
2625 Callahan Ln, Anniston, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
3069 sqft
2625 CALLAHAN LANE Available 06/19/20 2625 CALLAHAN LANE - Looking for a large home in move in condition. This is it! This 4 or 5 bedroom home with 3 baths is in a very nice location and on a great lot.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1811 Thomas Avenue
1811 Thomas Ave, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$600
1811 Thomas Avenue Available 04/10/20 1811 Thomas Avenue - One level, 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with beautiful hardwood floors.
Results within 10 miles of Oxford
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:19am
2 Units Available
Arbours at Cane Creek
484 Foxley Rd, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$632
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$825
Our community has an Exercise Room available for use 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to meet the needs of any lifestyle. Our community is nestled near a walking trail and park for outdoor family activities.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
917 W 52nd Street
917 W 52nd St, Saks, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
917 W 52nd Street - One level, completely remodeled home with 3 bedrooms, 2 brand new ceramic tile baths, features mostly laminate flooring with 2 rooms with new carpet, fresh paint throughout, living room, eat-in-kitchen with brand new smooth top

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
44 Maple Leaf Drive
44 Maple Leaf Dr, Talladega County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1804 sqft
Two Level Home for Rent in Lincoln, Al...

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
655 White Oak Circle
655 White Oak Cir, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1613 sqft
Home for Rent in Lincoln, Al...

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
106 White Oak Circle
106 White Oak Cir, Talladega County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1801 sqft
Great NEW Home for Rent in Lincoln, Al...

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10 Hawk Lane
10 Hawk Ln, Talladega County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1801 sqft
NEW Home for Rent in Lincoln, Al...

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
441 Buckner Circle
441 Buckner Cir, Anniston, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
441 Buckner Circle - Beautiful, historic, two story home with basement, featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, hardwood floors, large living and dining rooms, office/library/sun room, spacious master suite with jetted tub, separate shower, bidet, his & her

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1704 Savannah Rd
1704 Savannah Dr, Calhoun County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1704 Savannah Drive - One level home on large, level lot with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, eat-in-kitchen with range, dishwasher & fridge with ice maker, dining room, living room with fireplace, utility area with hook-ups, central heat & air, small double

1 of 4

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
5305 Whisperwood Court
5305 Whisperwood Ct, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$650
5305 Whisperwood Court - Two-story townhome with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, eat-in-kitchen with range, fridge and dishwasher, living room, utility closet with hook-ups, small patio and electric central heat and air. (RLNE2567677)

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
160 Jackson Lane
160 Jackson Ln, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
Home for Rent in Lincoln, AL!! Available to View NOW!!!...ONE MONTH FREE RENT SPECIAL! Deposit Pending!!! - This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with office/playroom. Located just minutes from the Honda plant and Talladega Super Speedway.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Oxford, AL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Oxford renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

