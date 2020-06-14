Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

14 Apartments for rent in Orange Beach, AL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Orange Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
25624 W Perdido Ave
25624 West Perdido Avenue, Orange Beach, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1170 sqft
Luxury Apartments located in Coastal Alabama - Property Id: 204286 With unparalleled designer apartments in Orange Beach, Sandy Shores offers a friendly community for you to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Orange Beach
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Traditions
6061 Colonial Pkwy, Gulf Shores, AL
1 Bedroom
$873
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,338
1234 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Discover your new happy home at the Colonial Grand at Traditions luxury apartments in Gulf Shore/Orange Beach, Alabama.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Summer Trace
330 W. Fort Morgan, Gulf Shores, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1347 sqft
Good location for commuters with easy access to Gulf Shores Parkway. Homes feature refrigerator, ample storage, and patio or balcony. Community has sundeck, pool and renovated clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
One Club Gulf Shores
4000 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Gulf Shores, AL
1 Bedroom
$919
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,404
1266 sqft
Modern homes with nine-foot ceilings and energy-efficient appliances. Lots of community offerings, including a tennis court, clubhouse and pool. There's even a nine-hole golf course on site. Close to Gulf Shores Public Beach.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated November 21 at 09:00pm
$
24 Units Available
Sevilla Place
3151 Boulevard De Sevilla, Foley, AL
1 Bedroom
$975
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1416 sqft
NOW OPEN! Be the one of the first to experience an elevated lifestyle at Foley's newest luxury address. Sevilla Place Apartment homes sets the precedent for style, charm and the ultimate in upscale living.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1430 Regency Road D401
1430 Regency Road, Gulf Shores, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1239 sqft
The Enclave at Oak Hill Condo! - Welcome to this fourth floor, two bedroom, two bath corner condo located at The Enclave at Oak Hill! You can site and enjoy the beach breeze from the South facing balcony with access from the living room and master

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
14505 SALT MEADOW DR
14505 Salt Meadow Dr, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1655 sqft
Enjoy Perdido Key's first master-planned, gated community at Lost Key Golf and Beach Club which is nestled between Lost Key Golf Course and the Gulf of Mexico. This modern 3 BR, 2.5 BA townhome has a 2 car garage and driveway parking.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Innerarity Shores
1 Unit Available
14270 BEACH HEATHER CT
14270 Beach Heather Ct, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1500 sqft
Perdido Key's first master-planned resort community at Lost Key Golf and Beach Club which is nestled between Lost Key Golf Course and the Gulf of Mexico.
Results within 10 miles of Orange Beach

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Gulf Beach
1 Unit Available
645 LOST KEY DR
645 Lost Key Drive, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1485 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Scenic views from one of the newest towers at Lost Key Golf & Beach community...when you walk into the foyer of this condo, you will find high ceilings & crown molding. Open kitchen boasts new appliances, refrigerator, granite countertops.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
13333 JOHNSON BEACH RD
13333 Johnson Beach Road, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1953 sqft
Penthouse unit for lease in Perdido Key's new development! This 3BD/3.5BA condo offers a distinct combination of luxury and contemporary finishes throughout the spacious 2041 sq.ft. interior.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
13601 PERDIDO KEY DR
13601 Perdido Key Drive, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1891 sqft
Enjoy gorgeous, full views of the Gulf of Mexico from this top floor corner Penthouse unit at Beach Colony Resort on Perdido Key! The master bedroom is beachfront with a great view of the sandy shore below.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Gulf Beach
1 Unit Available
608 LOST KEY DR
608 Lost Key Drive, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1739 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished Condo overlooking Lost Key Golf Course. Enjoy the outdoors in your screened lanai, or relax on the over sized balcony.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Gulf Beach
1 Unit Available
612 LOST KEY DR
612 Lost Key Drive, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1739 sqft
Gorgeous 9th floor residence in Lost Key Golf & Beach Club, a master planned resort community by WCI on Perdido Key! This 3BR/2BA end unit has spectacular water views in every direction.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Gulf Beach
1 Unit Available
616 LOST KEY DR
616 Lost Key Drive, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1624 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unfurnished 2BR/2BA condo located in Lost Key Golf and Beach Resort available for lease! The open floor plan features an extra space that is perfect for an office or den.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Orange Beach, AL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Orange Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

